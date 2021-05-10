Today there are many slots developers out there, looking to make headway in a competitive space. Each one must constantly improve, making better, more entertaining games in order to pull in the punters. It’s a gaming evolution. Only the developers who make the best games will survive what is essentially a pretty cut-throat business – play Spin it slots today.

But which are the best out there? Well, in no particular order:

Novomatic UK

As part of the Austrian based Novomatic Group, Novomatic is one of the largest manufacturers in the gaming industry, founded by the billionaire Johann Graf in 1980. The group is comprised of numerous companies, each with a wealth of experience and expertise in the gaming and amusements sector.

NetEnt

NetEnt is a Swedish development company founded in 1996. NetEnt’s games include classic favourites like Starburst, Gonzo’s Quest, Arabian Nights, Eggomatic, Dead or Alive and Dazzle Me. In total, NetEnt has released over 350 casino games, of which 240 are video slots.

Playtech

Playtech was founded in 1999 by the Israeli entrepreneur Teddy Sagi. They launched their first casino product in 2001, and there’s been no looking back ever since. They have grown to become one of the world’s largest international designers and developers for the digital gaming industry.

SG Gaming

Scientific Games Corporation is an American corporation that provides gambling products and services to lottery and gambling organisations across the globe. It was formed in 2012 when the parent company, Scientific Games, brought together two big gaming brands, Barcrest and The Global Draw.

Microgaming

Microgaming was one of the first software providers in the online gaming market, present ever since the digitalisation of slots post-internet. They developed their first online casino software in 1994 and have become renowned for their impressive graphics, reliable gameplay, and all-round sophistication.

Play’n Go

Play’n Go is a Swedish developer which has become highly popular thanks to their best-known games, like Riches of Ra, Aztec Idols, 7 Sins, Aztec Princess, Book of Dead and Wild North.

RealTime Gaming

RealTime Gaming (RTG) was launched in 1998 and quickly became a major player in the industry. They were initially established in Georgia but later moved their operations to Costa Rica in 2007.

BetSoft

Based in southern Cyprus, BetSoft was established in 1999 and quickly became a respected software developer.

Over the past decade, Betsoft has earned a reputation as one of the world’s premier producers of top-quality games like Tycoons, Mamma Mia, More Gold Diggin’, or Dragon Kings.

International Game Technology (IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) is a multinational gambling company that produces slot machines and other gambling technology.

The headquarters are based in London, but with major offices in Rome, Rhode Island, and Las Vegas too. IGT was initially set up in the 1980s, and they’re known for developing Game of Gods, Cleopatra, Wheel of Fortune and Paradise Garden.

WMS

Williams Interactive were set up back in the 1940s. They initially started off in the pinball industry, then made the transition into the gaming industry, where they’ve been a main player ever since.

They have several licensed slot titles revolving around games, films and TV shows. For example, you can play Cluedo, Wizard of Oz, Monopoly, or Star Trek.

