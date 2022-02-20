If you are familiar with the keto diet, you must know that it is all about swapping your body’s primary and preferred energy source from carbohydrates to fat. As the keto diet requires you to eat a low carb, high-fat diet, your body will go into ketosis and result in weight loss. However, when it comes to dairy products, it is a tricky category.

While cheese, butter, whipping cream, cottage cheese, and Greek yogurt are a few dairy food items that are encouraged on the keto diet as they have low carb and high-fat content, milk is not an ideal option to add to keto diet meals. Instead, milk is a high-calorie and high-carb dairy product that can kick your body out of ketosis.





So, what are the best low carb and keto-friendly milk to enjoy on a keto diet? In this guide, we will share a list of the best alternatives to whole milk or skim milk that helps you maintain your health and achieve your weight loss goals.

List of low carb milks to enjoy on a keto diet

Almond Milk: The incredible flavour of almond milk makes it one of the most preferred milk substitutes when on keto. It has only 1 gram of carbs per cup. It is rich in Vitamin E, potassium and calcium. You can find it in most grocery stores. If you enjoy almond milk on keto, make sure you choose unsweetened almond milk. Otherwise, it will spike your blood glucose very quickly, and all your efforts will go in vain.

Coconut Milk: Regular, unsweetened coconut milk is another keto-friendly milk substitute you can opt for when on keto. It has only 5 grams of carbs per cup. The type of fats found in coconut milk is medium-chain triglycerides fatty acids, which aid in achieving a state of ketosis quickly. Apart from this, it helps keep you hydrated as coconuts are an excellent source of electrolytes, including magnesium, potassium and phosphorus.

Cashew Milk: Made with cashews and water, cashew milk contains only 2 grams of carbs per cup. It has a creamy texture and is loaded with vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats. It may boost immunity and improve heart, eye and skin health. However, whenever you add cashew milk to your keto diet, make sure you choose an unsweetened version of cashew milk.

Soy Milk: Last but not least, soy milk is an excellent substitute for whole milk. It only contains 1 gram of fibre and 3 grams of carbs per cup. It is a great source of calcium, potassium, vitamin A, B12 and D. Apart from weight loss, it lowers bad cholesterol and raises good cholesterol levels. It also contains isoflavones, which may help reduce blood pressure.

The bottom Line

While there are multiple low-carb milk options to choose from for the keto diet, plant-based milk options can help you lose weight. Apart from this, these milk options are ideal for lactose intolerant individuals. So, include these milk substitutes in your diet and take a step towards your weight loss goals.

All the Best!

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

