Top 4 website to get Rugs for sale

Planning to decorate your home with a beautiful rug but, the costs are worrying you? Well, to find rugs for sale in today’s time is not as easy as it sounds. There might be numerous websites and stores with a never-ending list of rugs but not every one of them is genuine and in the sale. You see, honestly, made rugs take time, especially when they are handmade, takes an artistic approach to craft a rug. Hence when you finally find a rug that suits your home decor needs, you will find that they are priced high.

On the other side, if you happen to find a website that’s providing some of the best deals on rugs it is probably because of the huge quality they produce or lack of quality. In any case, you want the best for your home because rugs are something that you don’t buy again and again. Rugs live long, really long. So, you don’t want to invest in a damaged or poorly designed rug that begins to give up on you after a few seasons. You need a rug that is both cost-effective and durable. Helping you with this simple issue of yours, here are a few options you can explore to find rugs for sale online.

Jaipurrugs.com

Running a sale throughout the year, jaipurrugs.com offers a variety of rugs ranging from an area, artisan, and custom rug to handmade and modern. The website offers a whopping 40% on some of it’s best rugs. You can find rugs of various shapes and colors on the website and if you don’t love what you see, simply call them and they will help you with your desired rug. In other words, it’s not just the website that is great, the customer service of the website is also decent with immediate response and round the clock support. If you visit the website on a particular season, you will be able to get even better bargains on your favorite rugs.

Overstock.com

The website claims to have over 20 years of experience in serving its customers with some of the best quality rugs and deliver rugs for sale that one cannot deny. The website runs all sorts of sales that range from overnight sales, seasonal sales, and even stock clearance sales. If you are a first-time user, log in and signup for their newsletter to avail added discounts on your first purchase. They are also generous enough to send you reminders whenever there is a sale on their products. Their selection of rugs is also undeniably exquisite. You can visit the website with an open mind, scroll on and choose the rug that makes you go, wow!

Rugville.in

A clean website that’s easy to scroll through, rugsville.com is everything its name suggests. The site has one of the best collections of rugs for sale. They offer various discounts on rugs that go up to 75% on some of the most popular rugs. Their collection is vividly portrayed on their website starting from Kashmiri to Tribal pattern and modern rugs to list a few. They denote each of their products with the number of discounts they are providing on them, allowing the user with greater clarity. The transaction process and delivery timings should also be mentioned as they are similar to almost any website you will find on this list, safe and punctual.

Pepperfry.com

Pepperfry has long been one of the go-to websites for home decorators and lifestyle lovers who keep enhancing their homes with some or other decoration tweaks. Any product you choose on the website, a discount is guaranteed and the same goes for the rugs. They are on sale round the clock, throughout the year. Being a corporation that deals with home decor, they are also able to provide bundle discounts and extended bargains for first time users. It is also a good idea to get their app and signup for their newsletter because they keep sending out emails with coupon codes that you can use to obtain further discounts. The website also has a points system, so if you have gathered a lot of points on your home decor purchase, redeem them to get added discounts. However, the quality of the products is questionable and not great. Their return policy is also some of the worst you will find in the market. So, be sure what you want then on Pepperfry.

These were our top 4 exclusive pics for your next rug shopping extravaganza. Go on! Shop on!

