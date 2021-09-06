Back in January The Inscriber Magazine brought you the best collaborations that featured Lzzy Hale. Now it’s time to take a look at the best cover songs by the band Halestorm.

Hunger Strike





While it is not my favorite version of the cover. It is still solid and worth listening to. The best part comes when the chorus comes in about two minutes in. The “I’m going hungry, I’m going hungry.”

Out Ta Get Me

About fifty seconds in you will understand why Hale is such an incredible vocalist. The power she brings, simply amazing.

1996

It is nice to see Halestorm take on a grittier song and put their spin on it. Make sure to check out the drum solo. Hale also does a great job with Marilyn Manson’s lyrics of “I can’t believe in the things, that don’t believe in me. Now it’s your turn. To see what I hate about me! Anti-people, now you’ve gone too far. Here’s your Antichrist Superstar. Anti-people, now you’ve gone too far. Here’s your Antichrist Superstar. This is where your faith ends.”

Get Lucky

Halestorm raised the bar with this one. Turned an upbeat electronic dance song to a rock song that still makes you want to move to the beat.

All I Wanna Do (Is Make Love to You)



Take a listen at the part where Hale sings “then it happened one day. We came round the same way. You can imagine his surprise. When he saw his own eyes. But I said please baby, please baby, please understand. I’m in love with another man. Oh but he couldn’t give me. No, no, oh was the one little thing that you can. ”

Hell Is For Children

The intro gets you hooked immediately. When Hale comes in and she sings higher than she usually does it sounds great. Halestorm made the song heavier as well.

Dissident Aggressor

Another song that Halestorm does an amazing job with the intro. Hale’s powerful vocals are once again on display with this one.

Gold Dust Woman

This song illustrates that a slower song is no problem for the band.

I Will Always Love You

Whitney Houston covered this song incredibly.

Since that time there have been a number of incredible covers of Houston’s version of the song that was originally performed by Dolly Parton. Yet to no one’s surprise Hale is one of those vocalists that does a tremendous job with it.

Bad Romance

It’s almost as if the song was actually made for Halestorm. Hale is flawless on this one.

Empire State of Mind

This one got recorded in The Live Room at Sear Sound Studios in New York, New York. What else is there to say? The only thing that comes to mind is there is no question that this version is better than the original. It also perfectly captures who Hale is as a vocalist.

The best example of this towards the end of the song when Hale showcases her growl. For me the best part of the song is when she sings “these streets will make you feel brand new. Lights will inspire you. Hear it for New York, New York, New York. One hand in the air for the city, street lights all looking so, pretty. No place anywhere can compare. Put your lighters in the air, and everybody say yeah, yeah, oh yeah. I’m in New York. Concrete jungle where dreams are made of. Nothing you can’t do. Now you’re in New York. These streets will make you feel brand new. Nights will inspire you. Hear it for New York, New York, New York. ”

Note:

Also make sure to check out the new single from Halestorm “Back From The Dead.”

