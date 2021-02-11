Introduction

As a digital marketer, there are various social media marketing practices that you ought to know in 2021. The digital marketing agency is booming in 2021, and making use of some of these tips and tricks can be extremely good for your clients.

Today in this article, I am going to tell you the Top Social Media Marketing Best Practices To Be Aware Of In 2021. I am a digital marketer myself, and I have been in this industry since 2018.

Both large and big-scale business organizations must make use of the best social media marketing practices used by agencies like Igloo agency to establish their brands in the online sphere.

Since you are reading this article, I bet you have just launched your digital marketing start-up, and now you are trying to find out what social media practices you could possibly do to make your digital marketing start-up stand out from the crowd.

Social Media Marketing 101

So what is social media marketing anyways? If you are a tech newbie, you might be wondering. As the name suggests, it has two words, social media and marketing, so in simple words; it is essentially marketing that is done through the platforms of social media.

It is without a doubt social media has become a crucial part of our lives. It can literally serve as a weapon for your startup to help it grow. According to a survey, 25% of people loved buying brands that are active on social media.

Social media marketing is basically the process of bringing in traffic to your website in order to make your startup more visible to your potential customers. For proper social media marketing, your digital marketing startups need to be active on a few of the most used social media platform like

Facebook

Twitter

YouTube

Instagram

LinkedIn

Top Social Media Marketing Best Practices

These are some of the most effective social media marketing practices that your digital marketing startup needs to follow in order to give your clients the best of results.

Know your goals

The first step would be to know your goals. What is it exactly that you are trying to achieve? What are its goals? Your goals should be in line with the kind of social marketing you are indulging in.

Having a rigid goal is a necessity for all businesses. I highly suggest you write your goals down on a piece of paper. According to a study, writing down your goals helps you achieve them.

Know your audience

Your audience is going to decide how successful your startup is going to be. So knowing your audience is the single most factor while selecting the top social media marketing practices.

Firstly, as a digital marketer, I would suggest you tet clear information on your audience’s demographics. Age is a very important factor; if your clients cater to old people, make sure they appear on the news feed of old people and not of a college-going kid.

Focusing on videos

Videos attract more attention. A normal person would any day prefer a video to long written content. It is pretty evident why tons of hours of video content are being uploaded on Youtube every minute. When a person watches a video, all his senses get activated, which a normal blog post is not able to do.

More conversing, less promoting

You should promote the products of your clients in a very subtle way. I advise you to hire a content writer who is capable of writing high-quality articles on the products that you are promoting.

Make sure they go around talking about the products in such a way that it looks like they are having a conversation with your audience.

Final Thoughts

These are the top social media marketing practices you need to be aware of in 2021. I bet when you open your Instagram feed, you see a lot of posts that are just Instagram influencers promoting products; it is called influencer marketing. Even though I do not like it as it is pretty expensive, it’s worth giving a shot.

