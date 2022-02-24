Moving to a new state that is on the other side of the country is no small matter. There are a variety of things to consider and plan for in order to ensure that your move goes as smoothly as possible. Moreover, there are many things that can prove to be more stressful than you had initially anticipated.

Unfortunately, since there are so many moving parts that will come into play as you relocate to the other side of the country, there is no way to guarantee that everything will go perfectly. You will likely have to deal with a snag or two along the way. However, with the right approach to the planning process, you can make it more likely that your move will go as smoothly as possible.





Here are a few of the things that you should think about as you are making your plans to move across the country.

Your Pet

If you have a dog or a pet, you might understandably be nervous about including them in your move. The truth of the matter is that moving to a new home can be stressful for your pet at the best of times. When you are going to an entirely new state on the other side of the country, things can be even harder on them.

Animals are incredibly sensitive to all of the smells and sights that surround them on a day-to-day basis. It is going to take some time for them to adjust to their new environment and become comfortable in their new home. Make sure that you are prepared to give them the space and time that they need to adjust so that they don’t start to exhibit behavioral issues.

Furthermore, the actual transporting of your pet can take quite a toll on them, especially when you are planning to move them by air. Your best course of action will be to hire a professional flight nanny for dogs who knows how to make the trip as comfortable and stress-free for your pet as possible.

Your Furniture

When a person is moving to a new home that isn’t too far from their current one, it is assumed that they will simply hire a moving truck and bring all of their furniture and belongings with them. However, when the move in question is to a city on the other side of the country, you will have to think about it a bit.

Shipping large items like furniture can be incredibly expensive, especially when you go with a quality moving company. Do a quick cost analysis to see if it might actually be cheaper to furnish your new home from scratch. If so, you can even sell your old furniture and put that money towards your new things.

Another bonus of going this route with your furniture is that you fill your new home with furnishings chosen specifically for it instead of trying to make your old furniture work in the new space.

