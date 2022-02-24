Nowadays, mobile presence is the future of all organizations – large, small, or medium. The business requirement is to generate your income with a perfect mobile experience. Android is the most prevalent platform when it comes to mobile devices internationally. So, it is vital to release the Android app on Google Play Console for broad client outreach in 2022.

Getting increased ROI is the aim firms want when going on a mobile app project journey. Therefore, initiatives like mobile application development may allow organizations to keep ahead of competitors in the 2020’s decade.





At the current moment, we cannot dispute that market is strict. So, each false move might send you back immensely. Catering to a bigger target group, many organizations opt for unique Android applications.

HOW TO PUBLISH APP TO GOOGLE PLAY STORE – STEP-BY-STEP PROCESS

You should follow the step-by-step method to submit your app to Play Store. It will prevent any errors that might hinder your app submission.

1. OPEN A DEVELOPER ACCOUNT ON GOOGLE PLAY DEVELOPER

Console developer dashboard is the first thing to start with an app uploading. A type of backend controlling center, Google Play Console is the portal from whence developers publish Android applications.

Developers need to spend $25 as a one-time cost to establish an account, which will come with diverse functionalities and control capabilities.

Developers need to put in all the necessary credentials when registering an account, such as the developer’s name, nationality, and so on.

It takes roughly 48 hours to gain approval once you submit your account.

2. MONETIZE USING GOOGLE MERCHANT

If you intend to offer paid applications or allow in-app purchases in your app, you have to register a Google Merchant Account. There, you can examine your app sales and your monthly payments and produce sales statistics.

Once you complete generating the Merchant profile, you can instantly connect with your developer account, and you can even combine it with other marketing tools in the meanwhile.

3. PREPARE DETAILS ABOUT YOUR APPLICATION.

Once you’ve logged in to the Google Play Console, you can build an application by choosing All Apps from the left menu. Then click Create Application to start submitting your application. Select a language and create a name for your application (maximum 50 characters) (maximum 50 characters). Then proceed by clicking Create. You will require giving all relevant details regarding your application.

Short description.

Full description. That speaks more about your app inside 4000 characters. Highlight advantages and significant characteristics. The full report is shown when a user accesses your app's store page.

Hi-res icon. The icon will show on the Google Play Store and in the app drawer or on the home screen of users' devices.

Video link. You can also provide a link to a video displaying your application. That might be a video on YouTube.

Indicate whether your app is a game. Category. Select your app’s category: business, fitness, travel, education, etc.

Ensure all your information is correct in the contact details and add anything missing. We’ll go back to the content rating, which needs you to fill out a questionnaire. Click on Store Draft to save your app details, and let’s go into the following stages.

4. CREATE YOUR APPLICATION

In this phase, you need to follow a few actions to create your app on the Play store:

Click on – Menu > All programs

Select the ‘Create Application’ option.

From the drop-down option, pick the applications’ default language.

Next, provide your application’s title.

Now, click on the ‘Create’ button.

5. UPLOAD YOUR PROGRAM’S APK OR APP BUNDLE FILES

Once you’ve accomplished all the criteria necessary for releasing the app (signed the program for Release and given extension files in case of a considerable app), it’s time actually to submit the prerelease files. Go to the Application Releases section on the left menu to accomplish this.

Beta and alpha versions provide you the chance to test your software and gather user input to make adjustments ahead of the final Release.

After choosing the release type, you will be forwarded to the following page. Click Create Release to get to the New Release to Production page.

Choose whether you wish to utilize Google Play app subscriptions in your app or hit opt-out to log in locally.

Click Browse Files.

Select the App APK or App Bundle files to upload.

Click Review in the bottom right corner of the page. That validates and delivers the release information for your application.

Before launching your app, you will need to give it a content rating and a distribution and price strategy.

6. RATE YOUR APP

It’s crucial to rate your app since initially, it’s classified as ‘Unrated’ and can get deleted from the store.

For that, browse the menu lying on the screen’s left, and next pick ‘Content Rating.’ Then, click on ‘Continue ‘and go ahead and input your email address in the specified form, and next, click the ‘Confirm ‘button.

Next, fill in a questionnaire for your app’s rating. Follow this by selecting the ‘Save Questionnaire.’ Then, click the ‘Calculate Rating’ option to see your app’s rating on the Play Store. At last, click on the ‘Apply’ button.

7. FIX APP PRICING AND DISTRIBUTION

Now, you have to be explicit about what nations your app will be accessible in. The key to notice here is that Google doesn’t allow launching an app for all areas. The app will launch in selected countries instead of worldwide.

Moreover, providing a price to your software is vital. If you like your app to be free, be sure that this choice is permanent since Google does not enable you to turn free applications into paid ones. Although, the pricing of the software may adjust.

To achieve all this, head to the Pricing and Distribution page in the menu and then decide whether your software will be Free or Paid. You may now pick the countries you want your app to be distributed to. Additionally, if your application is intended for children under the age of 13, you may select the option of ‘Yes’ for Primary Child-Detected. If otherwise is the case, choose ‘No.’ Similarly, pick the choices for enabling adverts into your program.

8. PUBLISH YOUR APP

The last stage includes evaluating and deploying your Release. Before previewing and releasing a release, ensure a green checkmark next to the in-store listing, content rating, price, and distribution.

After ensuring sure you have given this information:

Choose your application and proceed to the Release Management –> App Releases area.

Click Change Release next to the Release you want and see it.

Click Review to get to the Review and rollout release page. You can check here whether there are any problems or cautions you may have overlooked.

Choose Confirm rollout. It will publish your app to all customers in your target countries on Google Play.

THINGS TO DO POST APP SUBMISSION

After uploading your app, next, you could be thinking; everything is done. But, let you know, your task is still not finished.

You need to conduct several actions when you submit your software to the Google Play store.

1. Promote Your App

2. Initiate Press-Release

3. Take Care Of App Maintenance & Update

4. Use ASO

CHECKLIST OF APP LAUNCH

Analyze the Developer Program Policies.

Generate your developer account fill in the data necessary.

You have established your merchant account.

Plan for translation (if you wish to provide translated software versions) (if you want to include localized copies of your app).

Plan for publishing your software on numerous platforms and devices. (If you have plans).

Consider quality requirements when testing your app.

Target the newest API level.

Create your Android App Bundle.

Run the internal tests.

Schedule your application’s Play store listing.

Pre-register your app and put up a bespoke pre-registering list page to increase your game or app interest.

Classify your application’s device compatibility.

Check your app’s pre-launch reports.

Setup your application’s pricing and countries of distribution.

Choose the right distribution choices.

You established your in-app subscriptions and merchandise.

Decide your application’s content rating.

Check your app finally and publish.

Promote your app.

Attend and solve users’ difficulties and deliver responses to their inquiries.

VOILA! YOU HAVE LAUNCHED YOUR APP

WRAPPING UP!

It’s the comprehensive instruction on publishing an app to Google Play Store. Make sure you go through each step correctly and double-check for any gaps or unfinished action, as it might cause your whole project structure and publication time a substantial delay or ban. Use these Google Play Store app publication best practices and get your Android app on the market.

