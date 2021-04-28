Amazon is a worldwide marketplace, a household name that is worth billions of pounds – and you are allowed to sell on there. Its prestige, reach, and popularity make this platform one of the best options for selling on, and it has grown to become one of the top choices as a platform for sellers to open up on!

That said, Amazon does work a little differently to opening up a separate online store in its own right, so it is important that sellers get all the basics down and understand how to get the best out of their Amazon store to help promote their products and launch them on a successful trajectory.

One of the most important parts of this is content – this post will provide you with some top tips for writing content specifically for an Amazon business, along with some crucial ‘dos and don’ts’ so your Amazon-based business can succeed!

Why Is Content Important?

The first thing sellers need to know is why content is actually important. This helps foster an understanding as to what needs to be in content and how it needs to be written.

First and foremost, content is the seller communicating with the buyer, which is why it needs to be on point. It also interacts with search engines so buyers can find your products with related search terms and keywords, so your Amazon store becomes visible across the internet and within the platform itself.

Content is also extremely useful for traveling around all areas of the internet, and finding your target demographics (or your target demographics finding you) anywhere in the world, which helps boost your place on Google and increases traffic to your online store.

Connect to Your Audience

Amazon might be one of the world’s best selling marketplaces, which is brilliant for sellers, but this also means that it is a very saturated place and the likelihood that someone else is selling an identical product or service to you is extremely high. Content puts you in a position whereby you can separate yourself from other competitors. In fact, if you do not have customized pages on your Amazon store, your content will be one of the only factors that will help you stick out.

So, a good tip for making content that will help your shop prevail above all others is to connect to your audience. You will want to know your target demographic and conduct some research into what aesthetics, tone of voice, and style engages them, and then adapt that information into your own brand to appeal to your potential customers.

Put on your customer hat and think about the kinds of descriptions and information you would like to see on Amazon along with the product, or ask those who you are selling to. Viewing this aspect from a customer’s perspective and not a seller’s perspective will help your store relate to the right people, thus engage them too.

Focus on Product Benefits – Not Features

When we are writing a description for a product, it is not hard to get sucked into writing about its features – after all, they are a key component of the product! Writing about extra storage, customizable timer functions, and interchangeable colors is all well and good (and valid!), but it is important that the customer understands how exactly that relates to them. You are essentially selling a solution to a problem – not a product, and adopting this mindset can go a long way in transforming your descriptive content into something that shows why a customer needs your product. For example, your feature could be extra storage, but your description should focus on the benefits of that, such as more space to save photos and videos of things the buyer loves, etc.

Use Bullet Points to Get Straight to It

While your descriptive content needs to be accurate, enticing, and informative, it also needs to be straight to the point. Buyers will be scanning any of these descriptions when weighing up the pros and cons of making a purchase, and want to be able to clearly see the benefits listed out without having to sift through a bunch of text. Even if you do have lengthy product descriptions, bullet points help separate these out in easier-to-read chunks, which can help the buyer make a decision more quickly – hopefully in favor of you!

If you want to make sure you have both the most-engaging content descriptions and optimization for readability, speak with an Amazon selling consultant from Nuancedmedia.com for professional advice. This will ensure you are hitting all of the key areas to maximize not only your visibility, but also readability too.

Do Not Sleep on Keyword Research

Research is important in every aspect of life – it is one of the best ways to form a deeper understanding and help us make the best out of something. When it comes to content, it is no exception! Businesses can write the best content that buyers will ever see, but unless there has been relevant research to the keywords and search terms they use, it will be far more difficult for them to actually get to the content in the first place. This is why keyword research is another top tip for good content. For marketplaces like Amazon, this is particularly important, as you will be up against hundreds of thousands of competitors if you have a popular product, so making sure you are able to connect your content to the audience that are looking for you is an absolute must.

In the same vein, be sure to look into search engine optimization for your content too, as Amazon has its own algorithm that it uses to separate products and services from others and ranks them in a specific way. You need your content to be working for that – not against it!

That may all sound like a lot, but once you learn the basics, you’ll be flying in no time at all.

Author Bio: Ryan Flannagan is the Founder & CEO of NuancedMedia, an international eCommerce marketing agency specializing in Amazon. Nuanced has sold $100s of Millions online and Ryan has built a client base representing a total revenue of over 1.5 billion dollars. Ryan is a published author and has been quoted by a number of media sources such as BuzzFeed and Modern Retail. To connect with Ryan, check out @Ryanflannagan on Twitter or via Linkedin

