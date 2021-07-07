Construction sites are a hotbed for injuries. From the standard ladder, scaffolding, or forklift accidents to the more serious incidents like falls from heights and electrocution, construction sites can be dangerous places. Fortunately, there are some steps you can take to minimize the risk of injury while on site. If you’re unlucky and get in an accident, you can always claim compensation for construction site injuries.

Here is a list of top tips that will help keep you and your workers safe:





Minimize Working At Night

Most injuries happen in the evening because it is harder to see. This can lead to workers tripping and falling over obstacles, or being exposed to hazards like an electric shock or falls from heights.

Shift work should be used as a last resort on sites where the use of heavy machinery could cause high injury rates. Instead, try working during daylight hours when possible for less exposure to hazardous risks.

Put On Proper Safety Gear

Construction site injuries can be prevented by taking the right safety precautions. That means wearing:

Approved hard hats, goggles, or glasses that protect against flying dust and debris

Sturdy gloves to provide protection from sharp objects and chemicals like drywall compound or paint thinner

Steel-toed boots for extra foot protection

Flame retardant clothing such as coveralls, shirt with sleeves, long pants (which should also have zippers)

A hard hat liner to keep your head warm in cold weather

Earplugs if there is loud machinery noise around you all day.

These are all apparel items that should be in your personal toolbox.

Put Up Clear Warning Signage

The other important thing you should do is make sure there are clear signs pointing out any possible dangers such as hazardous materials like gasoline leaks or broken glass where workers may walk without noticing it until too late.

Inspect And Maintain Equipment

Inspect and maintain equipment to ensure it is functioning properly. If you notice a problem with your heavy machinery, contact the manufacturer for immediate repairs or replacement parts.

Ensure that all employees are trained on how to use and safely operate site equipment such as cranes, forklifts, backhoes, bulldozers, etc. In addition to training them about safe operation of these machines (including PPE), also provide regular refresher courses so they can keep their knowledge fresh.

Schedule Safety Meetings

In addition to safety inspections and drills, it is vitally important for you to schedule regular meetings with your employees. This will allow you to discuss any problems that may have arisen during construction or explore new ideas on how things can be improved in the future.

Keep these issues at the forefront of everyone’s minds by having a meeting once per week or more often if needed. It also gives workers an opportunity to offer input on what they like about their work environment as well as share their concerns and questions openly so you can address them quickly before anything escalates into a dangerous situation.

Install Fall Protection Systems

A fall from heights is one of the leading causes of worker fatalities. Fall protection systems, such as guardrails and safety nets, can minimize these risks.

Additionally, workers should wear high-visibility clothing to make them more visible on site at all times. A hard hat and work boots with slip resistant soles are also important for reducing injuries that may occur due to falls or slips.

Take Frequent Breaks

Taking breaks is one of the most essential preventive measures to protect the health and safety of construction site employees. For every 30 minutes or four hours spent working, take a 15-minute break at least three times in a day.

This will give your body time to relax and recover from any injuries you may have incurred throughout the workday. You can use this time to stretch out cramped muscles, drink plenty of water, grab some lunch, go outside for fresh air, etc.

It’s important not only that workers take regular breaks but that they be encouraged by their supervisors as well so that they feel motivated enough to do it on their own terms without feeling like they are being monitored constantly.

Summing Up

Site injuries can vary from minor incidents like cuts and scrapes to major accidents requiring hospitalization or limb amputation. It is always prudent to take safety precautions when working on a construction site so you don’t end up with any of these injuries.

