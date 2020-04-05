Travel: 5 Best Summer Holiday Destinations In The World For 2020

Travel and leisure are integral parts of a complete life, and everyone deserves a break from the monotonous flow of day to day life. There are several benefits to your mental, physical, and emotional health that you can achieve by traveling occasionally. Whatever taste you may have, traveling has something for everyone to enjoy.

The arrival of pleasant weather makes the summer a preferable holiday season for many around the world. The mere anticipation of the summer holidays is a reason enough for us to get eager about the prospective fun in the coming days. You can also expand your perspective of the world and understand the various cultures in the different parts of the world.

There are plenty of destinations that are ideal holiday destinations that you can always find a place that you have not been to before. You must plan your travel to avoid last-minute hassles and make your holiday more fun. Through this article, let us go through the 5 best summer holiday destinations in the world for 2020.

5 Best Summer Holiday Destinations In The World For 2020

1. Arequipa, Peru

Arequipa in Peru is a UNESCO world heritage site, and the historic city is popular in the name of White City. The colonial structures consist of a volcanic rock known as Sillar, which provides the appearance of a gleaming architecture. If you take a car with a universal roof rack for keeping your cargo, you may explore the different places in the area with leisure.

The architecture is exceptional with intricate stone walls, modern flourishes, high vault ceilings, plunge pools, and black metal window frames. The major attractions at Arequipa are the La Nuevo Palomino and the church of San Agustin. You can enjoy hearty stews, Andean corn beer, and glasses of Chicha while appreciating the splendorous view of three volcanoes in the distance.

2. New Zealand

New Zealand is a country with stunning natural beauty. Being in the southern hemisphere, it enjoys the summer season in winter months of the countries in the northern hemisphere. Hence, it is an awesome destination to escape the cold weather and enjoy summer holidays in winter months. The majestic landscapes and the chance to participate in adventure sports make New Zealand uniquely attractive for adventurous travelers.

You can explore glow worm caves, learn about indigenous Maori culture, and go hiking on the abundant nature trails which appeal to honeymooners, nature lovers, and photographers. You can also take part in kayaking, ziplining, bungee jumping and many more thrilling activities as many of these sports have their origin in New Zealand.

3. Bhutan

Bhutan is the happiest country in the world and one of the few countries with a negative carbon footprint. Bhutan is a beautiful destination in the Himalayan mountain ranges with picturesque natural beauty and several monasteries. The capital city of Thimphu and Punakha are major tourist destinations.

If you are feeling adventurous, you can participate in the Tiger hill trek to watch the monastery at the edge of a hill. Other popular activities include river rafting, trekking, hiking, bungee jumping, and spiritual healing. The easiest way to reach Bhutan is by taking a flight to the international airport of Paro. Bhutan is favorable for vegetarian and non-vegetarian food lovers alike, and you must try the array of authentic Bhutanese dishes.

4. Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan is only seeing a rise in popularity among tourists in recent years, and you can expect to see unspoiled wildlife, and the country has no tainting by tourism. You can experience an off the grid experience amid friendly people and breathtaking mountain ranges which cover the majority of Kyrgyzstan.

With an ethnically nomadic tradition, the country is part of the prehistoric Silk Road route before assimilation into the Soviet Union. The high altitude pastures and the shepherds tending their flocks are an ever-present sight. You can trek to passes at altitudes of 11,000 feet and the Sary Chelek lake which has alpine meadows.

5. Salar de Uyuni, Bolivia

The Bolivian portion of Andes has the Uyuni salt flats that resemble ice. The formation of the salt planes is a result of the recurring flooding and drying of the ancient lakes of the region. The region is in a remote location and hence the accommodation options are also scarce. The Katchi lodge is a hotel with dome structures that provide stunning views of the salt planes.

You can also trek to the Tunupa Volcano crater and go on Llama herding with the locals. The night time offers unobstructed and clear views of star-studded skies, which you can view with the telescope on the site.

Conclusion

Even though there are several amazing destinations across the world, you need to choose the destination according to your preferences and expectations. Every place is unique and offers something different from other places that make every destination a special experience.

You also get the opportunity to move your body and get some exercise during holidays, which you may have the chance to do in everyday life. A change of scenery allows us to be creative and opens our minds to learning new languages and skills. The holiday trip can inspire incredible experiences that can become lifelong memories that you can cherish and recite to your dear ones.

