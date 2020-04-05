2020 NFL Draft: Why Baylor WR Denzel Mims Is A Name To Watch Out For!

With the 2020 NFL Draft roughly three weeks away, while big-name wideouts such as CeeDee Lamb, Jerry Jeudy, Tee Higgins and Henry Ruggs are garnering all of the pre-draft attention and hype, one name that is quickly rising up charts is that of Baylor Bears WR Denzel Mims.

Mims, a 6’3, 215-pound senior wideout, caught 66 passes for 1,020 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Bears, is quickly ascending draft charts as easily as his knack for explosive playmaking down in Waco. In his three years down in Baylor, Mims averaged almost 61 catches (60.6), 967 receiving yards and 15.9 yards per catch to quietly emerge into one of college football’s premier threats.

While the 2020 draft class of wide receiver is pretty much set in stone thanks to the forementioned Lamb, Jeudy, Higgins and Ruggs, Mims could make a legit argument of being the fifth wideout taken in the first round. While there are other talented wideouts such as LSU’s Justin Jefferson, Colorado’s Laviska Shenault and Penn State’s K.J. Hamler thanks to his height and team’s needs for a tall, athletic red-zone target capable of taking the top off of defense, Mims could be a possible late first, high second round pick.

Teams in need of a tall, athletic wideout include the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans, Dallas Cowboys, Carolina Panthers—where his former Bears head coach and new Panthers head coach, Matt Rhule is—and the Buffalo Bills may surely take a look at Mims during either Day 1 or Day 2. Mims also ran a 4.38 in the 40-yard dash, that immediately put him on the radar of a lot of teams desperate for a strong and athletic wideout. Mims certainly fits that to a proverbial tee.

If you never watched or saw him down at Baylor, depending on where he lands, don’t be surprised if Mims turns out to be one of the draft’s biggest steals and makes an immediate impact in 2020.

