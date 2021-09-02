Obtaining citizenship or residency in Spain is certainly not easy for foreign citizens, but in this article we’re going to tell you about one of the best solutions: the golden visa. We’ll explain to you what the golden visa is, its characteristics, and the best way to get it. One of the top law firms that can help you obtain the golden visa is https://myspainvisa.com/ – which is why we’ll be letting you know a little more about them later on.

The golden visa: what it is and how to get it

The golden visa, known in Spain as the visado dorado, is a procedure through which to obtain residency or citizenship in a country by investing a certain amount of capital in the territory.





Almost every country across the world offers this option to obtain residency, but today we’ll be focusing on Spain. This can be done in a few different ways: whether it’s by contributing to a public debt, purchasing a building or investing in a company within the country.

The process must always be carried out through a law firm specialised in the golden visa Spain procedure, as they will be able to legally take care of all the formalities. Likewise, if you opt to invest in property in order to live in the country, they’ll help you find and purchase the property of your dreams.

Any person who requests and is granted the golden visa is automatically exempt from any other citizenship requirements and, as the country belongs to the European Union, they’ll be fully entitled to travel freely throughout the Schengen Area.

What are the benefits of the golden visa?

Now you know what the golden visa is, we’re going to let you know a few of the benefits it has to offer.

Living in the country: You’ll have the right to live in the country for the two years in which your golden visa is valid.

Public health: You’ll have access to Social Security without the need to pay for private health insurance.

Educational opportunities: You’ll be fully entitled to undertake studies in your chosen speciality.

Access to citizenship: After a certain amount of time with your golden visa, you’ll be able to request citizenship in your country of residence.

Travelling: As we mentioned before, you’ll have free access to any of the 26 Schengen Area states, without the need for any other visa.

Citizenship for your family: For the two years of your golden visa’s validity, not only will you have access to the aforementioned rights – your spouse and family will too.

It’s important to note that the golden visa only lasts two years, during which you’ll be allowed to request permanent residency. In order to obtain the golden visa, you’ll need to turn to a specialist law firm. One of the leading law firms helping more people to complete the process today is My Spain Visa. Don’t hesitate – take a look at their website and get in touch with them if you have any questions.

