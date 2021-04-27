Tribert Rujugiro Ayabatwa is the owner and overseeing shareholder of Pan African Tobacco Group, the largest tobacco manufacturer in Africa. Last year, Ayabatwa celebrated its 40th anniversary.

As an enterprise manager, Ayabatwa is one of Rwanda’s few leading private-sector companies to cultivate active participation in Angola, Nigeria, Uganda, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo outside of their homeland.

Ayabatwa as a top entrepreneur

Tribert Rujugiro Ayabatwa is one of the 10 top East African industry leaders and is in good company with the people of East Africa who are ready to raise the area to higher levels. There are ten listed businessmen and women in investment, finance, insurance, transportation, chemicals, property production, power generation, breweries, and hotels.

The reality that now the private industry is the driver of economic growth is no different in East Africa. Successful companies promote prosperity, generate employment and pay taxes that fund investment and infrastructure. The private sector produces more than 90% of jobs in dynamic markets, finances over 60% of spending, and contributes over 80% of tax revenues.

Eastern Africa’s 10 top market leaders show that the private sector in the country is just about starting.

Ayabatwa’s view towards his achievements

Ayabatwa says he feels honored to be recognized as one of the businessmen of East Africa who provide our area with jobs and prosperity. And he views it as a lesson that we must broaden our ranks to make our region more prosperous.

Ayabatwa is one of the most competitive businessmen in Rwanda despite his achievements. The government accused Ayabatwa of Rwanda of overthrowing the government headed by Paul Kagame and finance the insurgent forces in the region. The government of Rwanda has also suspected Rwanda of tax avoidance and other criminal offenses. Ayabatwa has denied the claims.

PTG operates in every sub-region of the continent across Africa and throughout the United Arab Emirates. The business has grown as one of the significant producers of consumer products in Africa for forty years. In Angola, Burundi, DR Congo, Nigeria, Southern Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, and the United Arab Emirates, PTG has its production facilities and reserves. In addition to many massive and seasonal staff throughout Africa, the organization funds hundreds of tobacco companies. Besides, PTG encourages secondary companies, including carriers and other retailers, to manufacture their products.

About Tribert Rujugiro Ayabatwa

A successful businessman, corporate executive, and Rwandan philanthropist, Tribert Rujugiro Ayabatwa. Ayabatwa is the founding and principal shareholder of Africa’s leading ethnic producer of tobacco goods, the Pan African Tobacco Group. This firm marked its 40th anniversary of service last year and produced tobacco in nine African nations, including Nigeria, Angola, Burundi, Tanzania, Uganda, and the United Arab Emirates. The company has been operating since last year. One of Africa’s top philanthropists is Tribert Ayabatwa Rujugiro. He has supported societies in the fields, including education, preservation of food, and improving access to water. Alibaba is also committed to helping young people develop the functional expertise needed to become a member of the labor force in Africa through a non-profit foundation.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

