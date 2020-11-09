Tula to Present its dDSF Technology at Heavy Duty Powertrain Conference in Germany

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tula Technology, Inc., a tech leader in improving propulsion efficiency and reducing emissions in passenger cars and commercial vehicles, announced its participation in Heavy-Duty, On- and Off-Highway Engines 2020 on November 10-11, 2020 in Mannheim, Germany. During this conference, Hans-Josef Schiffgens, Business Development Executive of Tula, will present a jointly-authored paper with FEV Group titled “Diesel Dynamic Skip Fire (DSF®): Simultaneous CO 2 and NO x Reductions” at 15:00 Central European Time (CET) on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. The presentation will provide the latest test results in the HD sector as well as the FEV-Tula 7.7L dDSF Simulation Project.

As demonstrated through testing, Tula’s dDSF technology reduces tailpipe NO x emissions by up to 66% while also reducing CO 2 emissions by up to 4%. Importantly, dDSF improves tailpipe emissions while simultaneously reducing fuel consumption, thus combining two critical objectives that have previously competed against one another.

dDSF technology enables manufacturers of commercial vehicles to meet the increasingly stringent emissions regulations across Europe. “We look forward to participating in the Heavy-Duty, On- and Off-Highway Engines Conference and sharing the progress Tula and FEV are making in reducing NO x and CO 2 emissions to comply with tighter restrictions. We believe that dDSF is the most cost-effective solution to increase efficiency and reduce emissions, thus significantly reducing the environmental impact of diesel trucks,” said R. Scott Bailey, president and CEO of Tula Technology.

About Tula Technology, Inc.

Silicon Valley-based Tula Technology provides innovative award-winning software controls to optimize propulsion efficiency and emissions across the mobility spectrum, including gasoline-powered, diesel, alternative fuel, hybrid, and electric vehicles. Tula’s culture of innovation has resulted in breakthrough technology and a robust global patent portfolio of 160+ patents and another 140+ patents pending. Tula Technology is a privately held company backed by Sequoia Capital, Sigma Partners, Khosla Ventures, GM Ventures, BorgWarner, and Franklin Templeton. More information is available at www.tulatech.com.

