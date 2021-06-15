BUCHAREST, HUNGARY –Thanks to netting a double brace in a 3-0 win over host Hungary, Portuguese superstar, Ronaldo etched his name into European football lore.

Portugal 3 Hungary 0: Thanks a goal from Raphael Guerreiro in the 84th minute and two add-on goals on a penalty (87’) and in stoppage time (90+2) from Juventus superstar, Ronaldo, Portugal advanced with ease in a 3-0 over hist Hungary in Group F play.





Ronaldo, arguably soccer’s greatest modern-day player set a new record in EURO goals (11) and games (22) surpassing French midfielder Michel Platini.

France 1 Germany 0: Arguably the biggest match circled on the calendar by many, and own goal by German midfielder Max Hummels helped longtime bitter rival in defending World Cup champion, France get a result over Die Mannschaft before a fired-up crowd in Munich.

In a game that always has fireworks between the longtime ancient rival countries, Germany dominated in possession (62%), passes (692) and shots (10). Despite all of the statistical advantages, Les Bleus looked and played like a defending World Cup champion in being comfortable, tactically sharp and controlling the midfield, thanks to the solid play of Paul Pogba and N’Kolo Kante.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

