UFC 254: Khabib vs Gaethje Live Stream Reddit MMA Fight From Abu Dhabi

the Best 2020 MMA Fight of the Year Today!!! UFC 254 live stream: How to watch Khabib vs Gaethje online from anywhere. The UFC will hold its last event at its Fight Island facility in Abu Dhabi this weekend and we have all the details on how you can watch Khabib defend his lightweight title against Gaethje on TV or online.

KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV is back in the Octagon TODAY as he faces Justin Gaethje in a huge title clash at UFC 254.

The Russian won a submission victory over Dustin Poirier last time out while Gaethje actually replaced Khabib in a bout with Tony Ferguson and scored a shock win at UFC 249 in May.

The top of UFC 254’s Main Card will see Justin “The Highlight” Gaethje take on Khabib “The Eagle” Nurmagomedov in a lightweight title bout that looks to be the biggest fight of 2020 so far. The current UFC lightweight champion, Khabib is going into Saturday afternoon’s fight with a 28 fight win streak after defeating Dustin Poirier by submission in September of last year at UFC 242. Before that, Khabib’s last big win took place in October of 2018 when he defeated Connor McGregor by submission in round 4 at UFC 229. While Khabib did manage to earn a win against McGregor in that fight, it was the only time he’s lost a single round in his entire UFC career.

Gaethje on the other hand has just a 4 fight win streak after defeating Tony Ferguson by knockout in round 5 at UFC 249 back in May. Just like Khabib though, his last big fight took place in September of last year when he defeated Donald Cerrone by knockout in round 1. Will Gaethje be able to muster the strength to dethrone the most dominant champion in UFC history?

Elsewhere on UFC 254’s stacked card, Robert Whitaker wil face off against Jared Cannonier in a middleweight bout, Alexander Volkov will take on Walt Harris in a heavyweight bout, Jacob Malkoun will go up against Phillip Haws in a middleweight bout, Lauren Murphy will tangle with Liliya Shakirova in a flyweight bout and Magomed Ankalaev and Ion Cutelaba will meet in the Octagon for a light heavyweight bout.

Whether you’re rooting for Khabib, Gaethje or just want to tune in to see the UFC’s last event at Fight Island this year, we’ll show you exactly how to watch UFC 254 from anywhere in the world.

UFC 254 – Where and when?

UFC 254 will be held at the promotion’s Flash Forum arena on its Fight Island facility on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday, October 24. The Early Prelims will kick off at 10:15am ET / 7:15am PT, the Prelims will follow after at 12pm ET / 9am PT and the Main Card will start at 2pm ET / 11am PT.

How to watch UFC 254 from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch UFC 254 in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you’re currently traveling or live in a country without an official broadcast option you won’t be able to watch Khabib vs Gaethje.

That’s where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service’s 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

How to watch UFC 254 in the U.S.

Since the UFC has entered into an exclusive agreement with ESPN until 2025, the network’s streaming service ESPN+ is the only place where you’ll be able to to watch the UFC 254 PPV in the U.S. If you already have an ESPN+ subscription, you can purchase access to the PPV for $65 whether you’re a monthly or annual subscriber. However, if you haven’t signed up for ESPN+ yet, the network is running a promotion where you can get the UFC 354 PPV and an annual subscription to the streaming service for just $84.98. While this may seem expensive at first, an annual ESPN+ subscription normally costs $50 on its own.

If you’re a cable subscriber, you’ll be able to watch the Early Prelims at 10:15 am ET / 7:15 am PT as well as the Prelims at 12 pm ET / 9 am PT on ESPN or ESPN Deportes. However, you will need to purchase the PPV and have an ESPN+ subscription to watch the Main Card at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT.

How to watch ESPN+ on your TV, computer & more

Don’t want to sign up for cable just to watch the Early Prelims and Prelims on ESPN? Don’t worry as there are now a number of streaming services, all at different price points, which will give you access to ESPN so you can watch all the action before the Main Card online. We’ve listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.

Hulu with Live TV – $54.99 per month – As well as giving you access to ESPN, the service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.

Sling TV – $30 per month – In order to get access to ESPN, you’ll have to sign up for Sling TV’s Sling Orange package. The service also lets you watch on three screens simultaneously and record live TV with its Cloud DVR.

YouTube TV – $65 per month – YouTube TV gives you access to ESPN as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 14-day trial available.

AT&T TV Now – $55 per month – AT&T TV Now’s plus plan gives you access to ESPN as well as over 45 other live TV channels and you can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.

Live stream UFC 254 in Canada

Unlike in the US, Canadian UFC fans have plenty of options to watch this Saturday’s UFC 254 PPV as Bell, Rogers, Shaw, SaskTel, Videotron, Telus , Eastlink and UFC Fight Pass will all show the Main Card at 2pm ET / 11am PT for $64.99.

The Prelims will begin two hours earlier at 12pm ET / 9am PT and you can watch them on either TSN or RDS. You can also watch the Early Prelims in Canada at 11am ET / 8am PT on either UFC Fight Pass or TSN.

If you have a cable subscription, then ordering the PPV from your cable provider might be the easiest way to watch it. However, if you’ve already cut the cord, then UFC Fight Pass makes a great deal of sense as it will give you access to both the Early Prelims and the Main Card.

How to watch UFC 254 in the UK

Just like with previous UFC events, UFC 254 will be available exclusively through BT Sport in the UK. If you’re already a BT Sport subscriber, you’ll be able to watch the Main Card for free beginning at 7pm BST on Saturday. If you happen to miss UFC 254 for some reason don’t worry as the network has a spoiler-free replay page so you can watch the Main Card at your convenience. You can also stream UFC 254 on your smartphone using the BT Sport app and on your computer via the network’s website.

The Early Prelims will begin at 4pm BST and you can watch them on UFC Fight Pass while the Prelims will be shown on both UFC Fight Pass and BT Sport at 5pm BST.

Watch UFC 254 in Australia

Australian UFC fans also have several options to watch UFC 254’s Main Card as it will be shown on Main Event ,Fetch TV and on UFC Fight Pass at 5am AEDT / 2am AWST on Sunday, October 25.

The PPV itself costs $54.95 but you will need a cable package with ESPN or a subscription to UFC Fight Pass to watch the Early Prelims at 2am AEDT / 11pm AWST and the Prelims at 3am AEDT / 12am AWST.

UFC 254 – The main card in full

Lightweight Title Bout

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje

Middleweight Bout

Robert Whittaker vs Jared Cannonier

Heavyweight Bout

Alexander Volkov vs Walt Harris

Middleweight Bout

Jacob Malkoun vs Phillip Hawes

Women’s Flyweight Bout

Lauren Murphy vs Lilya Shakirova

Light Heavyweight Bout

Magomed Ankalaev vs Ion Cutelaba

What have they said?

Khabib: “I’m going to try wrestling with him. If he’s going to defend my takedown one time, I’m going to try a second, third. I’m gonna try 100 times. And of course I’m going to box with him, I’m going to kick with him.

“He’s going to be kickboxing and wrestling, a mix. I’m going to make him tired.

“This is my goal. And maybe in round number 3, round number 4, my plan is finish him.”

Gaethje: “I’m gonna go out there and I’m gonna try and break his face, I promise you.

“I am prepared and you can bet your bottom dollar I will not go out like no b****!”

Dana White, UFC president: “This is the fight capital of the world, right now. The infrastructure that’s here, all the cool things to do, I think that fans are gonna flock here as soon as this thing opens up.”

Latest odds

Khabib Nurmagomedov to win 1/3

Justin Gaethje to win 29/10

*Best odds available via Oddschecker as of Friday, October 23. UFC 254 from anywhere

