UMC Reports Sales for August 2020

09 Sep 2020
310
TAIPEI, Taiwan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of August 2020.


Revenues for August 2020

Period

2020

2019

Y/Y Change

Y/Y (%)

August

14,841,818

13,184,069

+1,657,749

+12.57%

Jan.-Aug.

116,990,748

95,526,360

+21,464,388

+22.47%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.

(**) All figures are consolidated

Additional information about UMC is available on the web at http://www.umc.com.

Contacts

Michael Lin / David Wong

UMC, Investor Relations
Tel: + 886-2-2658-9168, ext. 16900

david_wong@umc.com
jinhong_lin@umc.com

