Every moment in love calls for a party or celebration. Whether it’s your 1st anniversary or 25th, you always want to make it memorable and unforgettable. And one thing that completes your celebration and is always preferable is the cake! Truly, in order to make any celebration memorable and special, a cake is the first thing that comes to your mind as it increases your happiness.

Anniversary is a special day for a couple that recognizes the start of their journey together which made them closer and increased their love for each other. It is very important to celebrate this special day in a unique and special way.

As we all know cake is one of the best things to make any celebration more joyful, so, if you want to celebrate your 1st wedding anniversary with joy, then you should buy the best cake for this special day. But in reality, it’s not that easy. With an endless variety of cake designs and flavours, you may get confused in choosing the best and perfect online cake Order. But don’t worry, many online shops provide online gifts, cakes and flowers, and also have a list of some innovative anniversary cakes that will make your guest wow.

Check out below some really unique and beautiful cake ideas for your 1st wedding anniversary. You can also order anniversary flowers along with these cakes and get them on the same day.

Vanilla Photo Cake

Nothing is more special than the most delicious and delightful vanilla photo cake as you can get your moments captured and printed on this beautiful cake. This would be the best cake for your 1st wedding anniversary and for cherishing special moments with your loved ones as well. So, if you are confused about which would be the best cake for making your celebration memorable then the vanilla cake is one of the best options for you.

Red Velvet Love Heart Cake

Red is a colour of love. You can surprise your loved ones by giving a delicious and beautiful heart-shaped red velvet cake on your 1st wedding anniversary. You can get this cake in different shapes and sizes that you can choose according to your need. The sweetness of this red velvet cake will surely add immense happiness and love to your relationship. You can also get online cake delivery in Gurgaon and get fresh yummy cake at your place on time.

Digit Cakes

Completing one year with your partner is an awesome feeling and this day deserves celebrations, where you recount your entire relationship journey with your soulmate. So, for this, digit Cake is the best pleasure you can depend upon.

2 Tier or 3 Tier Cakes

Tier cakes are always delightful that will surely spell the charm of lusciousness in the air during your 1st wedding anniversary. Because it is dual or three flavoured, it will make everyone happy. So, impress your lovely wife on this special time with this designer cake and make your special time happier with them. You can also deliver cake online in Gurgaon to your dear ones on any special occasion.

Rose Heart Fondant Cake

Elegantly decorated in red, this delicious rose twist fondant cake is an excellent treat to make your anniversary unforgettable and special.

Couple Cake

A couple cake is always beautiful because it shows the true love and romance between the couples. You can also order cake through online cake delivery in Gurgaon and get the desired cake at your desired place.

Double heart cake

A double heart cake is a very cute cake for anniversary celebrations as it gives cute relationship goals for you to have your hearts together.

Accessorized cakes:

Having a simple round cake finished with rich flowers and delicious glitters is another excellent choice as it will again improve the glow of the celebration.

Friends, these are some of the most popular cake ideas that will be the best for your 1st wedding anniversary. You can opt for anyone and make your day more charming and delightful with your spouse and dear ones.

