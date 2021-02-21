PHOENIX, AZ – Thanks to a young and exciting roster that features the likes of former top lottery picks in DeAndre Ayton, Devin Booker and All-Star point guard Chris Paul, the Phoenix Suns are set to rise again in the West.

One of the breakout teams down in ‘The Bubble’, the young Suns went 8-0 down in Orlando and just missed the making the playoffs thanks to Damian Lilliard’s Portland Trail Blazers edging the Brooklyn Nets, 134-133.

Fast forward two months and currently sitting fourth in the West at 19-10, Phoenix looks like they are going to be a problem thanks to the dangerous backcourt tandem of the forementioned Paul and Booker.

While Paul is the conductor of the Suns engine, it is Booker who is the spark plug in averaging 24.3 points and 3.8 rebounds. While he is off to a slow start, the forementioned Ayton is beginning to evolve into a quality big in averaging a double-double in 16.3 points and 11.0 rebounds a game.

Thanks to the up-tempo and free flowing offense of second-year head coach Monty Williams, the Suns are a solid bet to make the postseason. If you are feeling lucky and bold enough to wager on Phoenix making the postseason, the online betting sites such as Casino Advisers will be happy to place your bets for you.

While the West is loaded with the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers, Clippers, Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz, don’t be burned in not placing money down on the Suns.

