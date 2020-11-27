Watch Capital One’s The Match 2020 Live Stream on Reddit Free | Golf Champions for Change Match 3 Leaderboard, Tee Times

Boom Golf HD Again!!! Turner Sports presents Capital One’s The Match: Champions for Change on Friday, Nov. 27 at 3 p.m. ET at Stone Canyon Golf Club in Oro Valley, Arizona. Legends Phil Mickelson, Charles Barkley, Stephen Curry, and Peyton Manning will be those competing.

The event will raise funds for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) while raising awareness and spotlighting opportunities for diversity and equality in sports.

How to Watch

Date: Friday, Nov. 27

Start Time: 3 p.m. ET

The competition format will be modified alternate shot match play with Mickelson teaming with Naismith Memorial Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, as they take on three-time NBA Champion Stephen Curry – a near scratch golfer – and two-time Super Bowl Champion Peyton Manning, who played a key role in his team winning the last edition of Capital One’s The Match.

ll of Famers from their respective sports against two more superstars who are sure to join them someday in competitive immortality. The third installment of The Match includes five-time major champion Phil Mickelson and former NBA MVP Charles Barkley on one side, while two-time Super Bowl winner Peyton Manning and three-time NBA champion Stephen Curry team up on the other. TNT will exclusively televise the event on Friday at 3 p.m. ET, and Bleacher Report will provide exclusive live content before and during on the B/R app.

The first Match pitted Mickelson against Tiger Woods in a head-to-head competition, while the second saw the rivals facing off in a foursome with Tiger joined by Manning and Lefty playing with six-time Super Bowl champ Tom Brady. Mickelson won the head-to-head match in extra holes two years ago in Las Vegas before Woods and Manning got revenge in a memorable rain-soaked competition this May in Florida. The latest event will contribute toward and highlight diversity, equality, and inclusion through donations to Historically Black Colleges and Universities while raising awareness and spotlighting opportunities for diversity and equality in sports.

TV: TNT. Brian Anderson, Trevor Immelman, and Andre Iguodala will appear on the broadcast, and Cheyenne Woods and Gary McCord will serve as on-course announcers.

Live Stream: Exclusive content will be available before and during the match on the Bleacher Report app, including a “Cart Cam” live stream. Eli Manning and Michelle Wie will host a pregame show and be involved in the “Cart Cam.”

Other TV Notes: A “Cart Cam” live stream will run before and during the event on the Bleacher Report website. TNT’s broadcast will feature Brian Anderson, Trevor Immelman, and Andre Iguodala. Cheyenne Woods and Gary McCord are set to be on-course announcers, while Eli Manning and Michelle Wie will have a pregame show and be part of “Cart Cam.”

Charity Info: The event will raise funds for Historically Black Colleges and Universities while promoting awareness and spotlighting opportunities for diversity and equality in sports. Additional money will be raised through unique hole challenges.

Rules

Friday’s edition of Capital One’s “The Match” will be played as modified alternate shot match play, with five-time major champion Mickelson joining basketball Hall of Famer Barkley against Curry, a three-time NBA champion and Manning, a two-time Super Bowl winner, on the par-72, 7,317-yard course, which is owned by Mickelson.

The competition format will be modified alternate shot match play, and the Stone Canyon Golf Club, owned by Mickelson Golf Properties, is considered one of golf’s preeminent desert settings and regularly ranks among the best courses in the country. Its 18 holes are situated at the base of the Tortolita Mountains and have views of the Santa Catalina Mountains in all directions. “While we may need a handicap for Chuck,” Mickelson said, “I’m looking forward to playing with Peyton and Stephen and to help raise money for another important cause. It’s also going to give fans and viewers an up-close look at Stone Canyon Golf Club, a place that I’m extremely proud of and excited to show how special it is.”

The PGA TOUR is taking the week off, and for all of us who are fanatics and starving for competitive golf this Thanksgiving, Capital One’s “The Match III” should satiate your appetite. On Friday, the Match will take place at Stone Canyon Golf Club in Oro Valley, AZ. This edition will not feature Tiger Woods nor Tom Brady, but will again have Phil Mickelson and Peyton Manning from The Match II. Mickelson with be joined by the 11-time All-Star, Charles Barkley, who has one of the more infamous golf swings ever caught on camera. He’s played in numerous American Century Celebrity Golf Championships in Lake Tahoe, but anyone who watches golf knows “Sir Charles” struggles considerably on the course.

Team Mickelson will face up against defending champion Peyton Manning and NBA Superstar Steph Curry, who’s competed twice on the Korn Ferry Tour (then Web.com), at the Ellie Mae Classic in 2017 and 2018. He shot an impressive 74 on both days in 2017 and followed it up with 71 on Thursday’s round in 2018. His Friday round resulted in an 86, but three rounds of 74 or better are very impressive considering the caliber of talent on a course designed for professionals. Curry has also played in a lot of Celebrity Golf Tournaments over the last handful of years. According to the course website, Mickelson will play it as a par 72, over 7,300 yards, with the other three playing it as a par 72, as well, but anywhere between 6,300 and 6,800 yards depending on what tees they play from. Both par 5’s on the front nine should be accessible for both teams with the other two on the back being tougher for the amateurs. The desert setting will come into play for both teams. Both Manning and Curry have shown some shakiness Off-the-Tee in the past and we know both Phil and Barkley are no strangers to a wayward tee shot. The course will be in pristine shape so the greens should be fast for the amateurs.

The team with the Professional Golfer is at plus-money, and even though it’s a team with Charles Barkley, this is where I’m leaning. Phil Mickelson is considerably better than both Manning and Curry, and Barkley’s swing isn’t as bad as it once was, judging by how his swing looked in the “Bogey or Better” Challenge aired during the Match II. Barkley will undoubtedly put Phil in compromising spots on the course, but Phil has been one of PGA TOUR’s best scramblers. Both Phil and Barkley have played together before in Arizona, and they could have the upper hand going into a course that Phil knows very well. Barkley will have played this course three times, and we can assume he wants to play well and not embarrass himself too much this Friday. Team Manning/Curry is going to play solid golf, both competing at a high-level in their respective sports and sporting some fantastic golf games, but Phil Mickelson is such an advantage in this matchup; it’ll be hard to fade this and lay the juice on the amateurs.

Barkley’s swing has been witnessed in Pro-Am events in the past and it’s certainly not a technique that you see very often, as he stops in the downswing, dips his body towards the ground, and then continues his swing. Friday’s match will be the first time that Curry and Barkley star in The Match, a charity golf event that Turner Sports first introduced between Woods and Mickelson in 2018, where Lefty eventually won the $10 million prize in a play-off. Match II saw Woods and Manning defeat Mickelson and Brady 1up while raising $20 million for coronavirus relief efforts in the process. This year’s event will not feature Woods or Brady, who has been replaced by the two basketball stars, with Barkley switching his seat on the commentary team for a spot on the course.

Champions for Change will uniquely contribute toward and highlight diversity, equality, and inclusion at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Through its association with the event, WarnerMedia will make donations to Morehouse College, Howard University, Alabama A&M, Hampton University, and Winston-Salem State University, primarily helping to fund golf or sports journalism programs. Additionally, the four golfers have selected Jackson State (Mickelson), Tuskegee (Barkley), and Howard (Curry), along with Grambling State, Southern University of New Orleans, and Lane College (Manning), to be the recipients of their donations. WarnerMedia, in coordination with Wheels Up, will also be contributing one million meals through Feeding America this holiday season, while using the platform of the event to help raise additional awareness and funding for hunger relief efforts.

“Capital One’s The Match has become a franchise featuring some of the best in sports and entertainment, and we’re looking forward to this next iteration and the meaningful awareness it will raise for social change,” said Lenny Daniels, President, Turner Sports. “With Phil, Charles, Stephen, and Peyton on the course, there’s sure to be no shortage of must-see moments, in addition to the important causes driving each athlete’s participation.” The competition format will be modified alternate shot match play with five-time Major Champion Mickelson teaming with Naismith Memorial Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, as they take on three-time NBA Champion Stephen Curry – a near scratch golfer – and two-time Super Bowl Champion Peyton Manning, who played a key role in his team winning the last edition of Capital One’s The Match. Capital One’s The Match will once again feature a series of on-course challenges, aimed at driving additional funding for HBCUs. For each of those holes, there will be a minimum of $100,000 and up to $2,500,000 will be given to the schools if they are able to sink a hole-in-one. Additional information on these challenges will be shared leading up to the event.

Live event coverage airing on TNT and CNN International will once again feature unprecedented access with all players having open mics throughout the entire competition, including the capability to communicate directly with other golfers and the broadcast commentators. Cart Cam will also once again be featured throughout the competition. The event will be closed to the public and tournament organizers are working with public health officials on competition and production logistics to ensure the event follows safety and health protocols. More information on the live production, including the commentator team, will be announced leading up to the event. The Stone Canyon Golf Club, owned by Mickelson Golf Properties, is considered one of golf’s preeminent desert settings and regularly ranks among the best courses in the country. Stone Canyon’s 18 uniquely designed golf holes are situated at the base of the picturesque Tortolita Mountains, offering views of the Santa Catalina Mountains in all directions.

Tom Brady delivered the shot of the match that made it easy to forget the rest of his swings. Tiger Woods didn’t miss a fairway and earned a small measure of revenge against Phil Mickelson. The PGA TOUR is set to return in just over two weeks, and what a preview this was. In the second and final charity match that brought live golf to TV, this exhibition was as entertaining as the real thing. Woods lagged a long birdie putt close enough that his partner, Peyton Manning, didn’t have to putt. That secured a 1-up victory over Mickelson and Brady in Capital One’s The Match: Champions for Charity.

The goal was to raise $10 million or more for COVID-19 relief funds, and online donations sent money climbing. In the end, $20 million was raised. This made-for-TV exhibition would have had worth pay-per-view, the model Woods and Mickelson used for a $9 million winner-take-all match in Las Vegas over Thanksgiving weekend in 2018 that Mickelson won in a playoff under lights. Throw in two NFL greats in Brady and Manning, and this allowed viewers to ride along for 18 holes at Medalist Golf Club among four of the biggest stars in the sport. Justin Thomas pitched in as an on-course reporter, bringing a mixture of humor and insight.

Capital One’s The Match: Champions for Change is only eight days away and the hype machine for this day-after-Thanksgiving exhibition is heating up. Earlier this week, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry joined the No Laying Up podcast and said, “This one’s going to be dope just because, obviously there’s Phil, there’s me, there’s Peyton, and then way down there is Chuck, so he’s going to embarrass himself for sure. It’s just going to be mad fun to rag on him all day.”

In case you’ve been living under a rock, that would be Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley facing Steph Curry and Peyton Manning in modified alternate shot match play at Stone Canyon Golf Club in Oro Valley, Arizona. Turner Sports will once again broadcast the third rendition of The Match next Friday at 3 p.m. ET, with exclusive live event coverage available on TNT and live companion content – highlighted by the “Cart Cam” stream – leading up to and during the event through Bleacher Report and the B/R app. TNT’s live coverage of Capital One’s The Match will be hosted by Brian Anderson, who will provide play-by-play alongside Trevor Immelman and Andre Iguodala, with on-course reporters Cheyenne Woods and Gary McCord. Special guests are also expected to make appearances, joining the telecast via Cisco Webex.

Additionally, Eli Manning, Peyton’s younger brother and a Super Bowl-winning quarterback in his own right will be part of a pre-game show alongside LPGA star Michelle Wie. Eli will do double duty as an on-course correspondent for the Cart Cam live stream. McCord, who ran into Peyton this week at Whisper Rock Golf Club, had an interesting exchange with Peyton about his brother’s involvement in the broadcast: “He told me his brother Eli was going to have some sort of involvement and I said, ‘Is that good or bad?’ He said, ‘It’s not good for me.’ Those two can go at it. If I was a producer, that’s exactly what I’d have done.”

The conditions were soggy, but the entertainment value was high during The Match II. Wow, that was fun. Although the day started with dark skies and an ominous forecast, The Match II was a hit success with Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning besting Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady in a 1-up victory. Team Tiger-Peyton wins Capital One’s The Match. $20 million raised for COVID-19 relief efforts during the match at Medalist Golf Club.