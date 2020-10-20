Home>Entertainment>Live Streaming>Watch Dortmund vs Lazio Live Stream Reddit Free: How to watch Champions League game from anywhere
Lazio vs Borussia Dortmund
Live Streaming

Watch Dortmund vs Lazio Live Stream Reddit Free: How to watch Champions League game from anywhere

20 Oct 2020
600
Lazio vs. Borussia Dortmund: Champions League live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, odds, news. All you need to know to watch this Champions League duel. The Champions League group stage will be, for many of Europe’s most prolific clubs, the start of a brand new European campaign with nothing but pure hope and aspirations awaiting them. Serie A club Lazio, who finished fourth in Italy, will face off against Borussia Dortmund, who finished second in the Bundesliga, to open up their respective journeys in this competition.

Click Here to Watch Lazio vs Borussia Dortmund Live Stream HD

Here’s how you can watch the match and what to know:
Viewing information

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 20 | Time: 3 p.m. ET
Location: Stadio Olimpico — Rome, Italy
TV and Live stream: CBS All Access
Odds: Lazio +240; Draw +270; Dortmund +106 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

You can stream every match on CBS All Access. Sign up now and enjoy one week of CBS All Access for free. If you’re a CBS All Access subscriber looking for a match that’s live right now, go directly to the UEFA Champions League page. Every match will be available on demand shortly after the final whistle.

If keeping track of every match at the same time is your cup of tea, make sure you tune into “The Golazo Show,” CBS Sports’ live whip-around show on group stage matchdays hosted by Nico Cantor. “The Golazo Show” will keep avid soccer fans in the loop by featuring every goal each matchday and featuring a rotation of analysts throughout the season, including Jamie Carragher, Micah Richards, Alex Scott and Peter Schmeichel. Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network and CBS All Access.

Storylines

Borussia Dortmund: Last season was all about the German side bringing in a collection of young talent to their first team and building towards the future. That trend has continued with the signing of English international Jude Bellingham, who is 17 years old. The young standouts from last year’s squad are still present, including goal-scoring machine Erling Haaland, who is averaging a goal or assist ever 50 minutes in the competition (10 goals, 1 assist).

Lazio: The Italian side returns to the Champions League for the first time since the 2007-08 season. They were eliminated in the group stages then, so they’ll be hoping for better luck this time around. History could be on their side in making a solid first step towards advancing, as Dortmund has lost their last three away Champions League matches that have taken place in Italy — dating back to 2003.
Prediction

Dortmund’s talent should offset its losing streak in Italy, though Ciro Immobile will almost certainly get one for Lazio. Pick: Borussia Dortmund 3, Lazio 1

Vriartuck

