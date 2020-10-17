Watch Florida State vs North Carolina Live Streams 2020 NCAA Football Week 7 Online game Reddit Free

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Florida State vs. North Carolina: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel. The fifth-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels are off to a strong start in 2020, winning each of their first three games for the first time since 2011. They’ve posted six straight victories dating back to last season, their longest winning streak since an 11-gamer in 2015. The Tar Heels attempt to extend the run when they visit the ACC-rival Florida State Seminoles on Saturday. Kickoff from Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. North Carolina (3-0, 3-0 ACC) won just one of its previous 17 meetings with Florida State before posting 37-35 victories in the last two — both of which were in Tallahassee.

The Seminoles (1-3, 0-3) enter this matchup having allowed 118 points over their last three contests. The Tar Heels are 13.5-point favorites in the latest North Carolina vs. Florida State odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total points scored is 64.5. Before making any Florida State vs. North Carolina picks

Who’s Playing

No. 8 North Carolina @ Florida State

Current Records: North Carolina 3-0; Florida State 1-3

What to Know

Get ready for an ACC battle as the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Florida State Seminoles will face off at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. UNC is coming into the contest with an unblemished 3-0 record.

Don’t be fooled by the insanely high score: we promise the Tar Heels and the Virginia Tech Hokies were playing football. UNC bagged a 56-45 win last week. RB Michael Carter was a one-man wrecking crew for UNC, rushing for two TDs and 214 yards on 17 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the game was Carter’s 62-yard touchdown rush in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, FSU lost to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on the road by a decisive 42-26 margin. QB Jordan Travis put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for one TD and 204 yards on 24 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 96 yards.

North Carolina’s victory lifted them to 3-0 while Florida State’s loss dropped them down to 1-3. We’ll find out if UNC can add another positive mark to their record or if the Seminoles can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of North Carolina’s step.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium — Tallahassee,, Florida

TV: ABC

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

North Carolina won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.

Oct 01, 2016 – North Carolina 37 vs. Florida State 35

