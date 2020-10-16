Watch Houston vs BYU Live Stream NCAA Football Week 7 Online: Start time, TV Channel, Preview

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Houston vs. BYU live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online. The game highlighting Friday night action between No. 14 BYU and Houston could turn out to be one of the weird, late-night contests we’ve all come to know and love. This game will feature one of the nation’s premier passing attacks from BYU going against a Houston offense that showed up in its first game of the season. Either way, expect plenty of points.

BYU has quietly been one of the more entertaining teams through its first four games. However, the Cougars have played Navy, Troy, Louisiana Tech and UTSA. That’s not BYU’s fault, of course, but it does give some pause over how good this team is when it’s ranked as a top-15 team and half of the FBS hasn’t played yet.

Meanwhile, Houston got off to an understandably slow start against Tulane before racing past the Green Wave for a 49-31 win. Dana Holgorsen’s Cougars have been hurt by postponements and cancellations due to COVID-19, so it was good to see them actually take the field and play well. BYU hasn’t left Provo since its first game of the season, so it’ll be interesting to see how Houston does as a home dog.

Storylines

BYU: Quarterback Zach Wilson has been electric with 1,241 yards, eight touchdowns and just one pick through four games. He’s also completing his passes at an impressive 81.2% while averaging more than 12 yards per attempt. The downfield passing game of the Cougars will be a challenge for Houston. Tulane is a run-heavy offense, and while Houston did a good job of getting in the backfield, the pass defense hasn’t really been tested yet. If BYU is going to win on the road, Wilson needs to be great again.

Houston: It’s not often that you lose the turnover battle at -5 and still win by double digits, but that’s what Houston did against Tulane. Those mistakes have to be cleaned up against BYU, though. Houston’s defense up front was also especially good against the Green Wave, allowing just 1.56 yards per rush (including six sacks for 44 yards). Getting to Wilson and being disruptive in the backfield is going to be important.

Viewing information

Date: Friday, Oct. 16 | Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Location: TDECU Stadium — Houston

TV: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Game prediction, picks

There’s been some notable line movement on this game. What was a 3.5-point spread in favor of BYU has now jumped to 5.5 points. Understandably, money was coming in on a team that’s 4-0 but was only a slight road favorite. The jump gives Houston a little more cushion, and given how the defense turned out against Tulane, the Cougars can make enough stops to keep it under a touchdown. Pick: Houston +5.5

Who’s Playing

No. 15 BYU @ Houston

Current Records: BYU 4-0; Houston 1-0

What to Know

The BYU Cougars have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Houston Cougars at 9:30 p.m. ET Friday at TDECU Stadium. BYU has seen their point totals decreasing over the past three games, a vulnerability Houston is surely hoping to exploit.

BYU was able to grind out a solid win over the UTSA Roadrunners last week, winning 27-20. BYU QB Zach Wilson was slinging it as he passed for two TDs and 292 yards on 30 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown.

Meanwhile, when you finish with 265 more yards than your opponent like Houston did last Thursday, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They had enough points to win and then some against the Tulane Green Wave, taking their contest 49-31. Houston can attribute much of their success to RB Mulbah Car, who punched in two rushing touchdowns, and WR Marquez Stevenson, who caught five passes for one TD and 118 yards.

Houston’s defense was a presence as well, as it embarrassed Tulane’s offensive line to sack QB Michael Pratt six times for a loss of 18 yards. Leading the way was DL Payton Turner and his two sacks. Those were the first sacks for Turner.

Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: BYU comes into the game boasting the most yards per game per game in the nation at 585.7. But Houston ranks first in the nation when it comes to yards allowed per game, with only 211 on average. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.

