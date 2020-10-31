Watch Inoue vs Moloney Live Boxing 2020 FREE Reddit Streaming Online TV Coverage

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Naoya Inoue vs. Jason Moloney live stream: Fight date, time, TV, Online Coverage, full card info. Can “The Monster” show the boxing world why he’s one of the sport’s best? One of boxing’s top pound-for-pound stars returns to the United States for the first time in over three years when Japan’s Naoya Inoue defends the IBF and WBA (super) bantamweight titles against former title challenger Jason Moloney from the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas.

Inoue’s debut in the U.S. was a rousing success when he stopped Antonio Nieves in the sixth round in September 2017. Since then, the three-division world champion has blasted through his last five opponents, with four of those wins coming via knockout and all of them inside of three rounds. Last November, Inoue beat Nonito Donaire by unanimous decision in one of the best fights of 2019 to win the World Boxing Super Series bantamweight final. Many boxing fans have called Inoue the Japanese version of Mike Tyson because of his scintillating knockouts, combined with the fact that out of the 27-year-old’s 19 wins, 16 of them have been inside the distance.

But standing in the way of Inoue’s return to the States is Moloney. In his lone world title shot, Moloney lost a narrow split decision to Emmanuel Rodriguez in October 2018. Moloney goes into the biggest fight of his career, having won four straight bouts, all by knockout. The Australian fought inside the “Bubble” in June, scoring a KO over Leonardo Baez.

Will Inoue be able to make a gigantic splash and let the U.S. fans know he’s for real? Or does Moloney play the role of spoiler?

Here’s everything you need to know about Naoya Inoue vs. Jason Moloney.

Naoya Inoue vs. Jason Moloney fight date, start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 31

Undercard: 7:30 p.m. ET

Main card: 10 p.m. ET

The Inoue vs. Moloney undercard kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by the main card, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Ewa Brodnicka defends her WBO female junior lightweight title against Mikaela Mayer that will serve as the co-feature to start the main card.

How to watch, live stream Inoue vs. Moloney

ESPN+

You can watch the Inoue vs. Moloney undercard and main card live on ESPN+, which is $5.99 a month or $49.99 annually. Current subscribers can watch the fight as part of their plan.

Where is the Inoue vs. Moloney fight?

The Inoue vs. Moloney fight will be held at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas. Top Rank just held its Vasiliy Lomachenkp vs. Teofimo Lopez unified lightweight title bout at the venue two weeks ago. This will mark Inoue’s first outing inside “The Bubble” while Moloney competes there for the second time.

Naoya Inoue record and bio

Nationality: Japanese

Born: April 10, 1993

Height: 5-5

Reach: 67.5 inches

Total fights: 19

Record: 19-0 with 16 knockouts

Jason Moloney record and bio

Nationality: Australian

Born: January 10, 1991

Height: 5-5

Reach: 65 inches

Total fights: 22

Record: 21-1 with 18 knockouts

Inoue vs. Moloney fight card

Main card

Naoya Inoue vs. Jason Moloney for Inoue’s IBF/WBA Bantamweight titles

Ewa Brodnicka vs. Mikaela Mayer for Brodnicka’s WBO female Junior Lightweight title

Preliminary card

Robson Conceição vs. Luis Coria; Junior Lightweight

Andres Cortes vs. George Acosta; Junior Lightweight

Julian Rodriguez vs. Jose Eduardo Lopez Rodriguez; Junior Welterweight

Jared Anderson vs. Luis Eduardo Pena; Heavyweight

Andy Hiraoka vs. Rickey Edwards; Junior Welterweight

Three-division world champion Naoya Inoue is taking his talents to America as the menacing Japanese slugger is ready to make his broaden his star power across the globe.

No, Saturday’s bantamweight title bout, as Inoue (19-0, 16 KOs) puts his WBA and IBF titles at stake against Australia’s Jason Moloney (21-1, 18 KOs) in Las Vegas won’t officially mark Inoue’s U.S. debut as a pro (he fought once in Los Angeles on a Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez undercard in 2017). It does, however, mark the first time “The Monster” will invade American soil with the backing of a major promoter and network.

The 27-year-old Inoue, now promoted by Top Rank, will headline the card (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+) which gives Hall of Famer Bob Arum the chance to educate American fans as to just how dangerous and exciting this smaller fighter from foreign soil can be, similar to what he has previously done with the likes of Manny Pacquiao and Vasiliy Lomachenko.

Inoue has certainly proved he’s worthy of the attention as the pound-for-pound stalwart rose from obscurity to command the attention of hardcore fans by fighting for and winning a world title in just his sixth pro bout before adding a second world title in as many divisions in just his eighth bout.

Most of 2019 then saw Inoue move up to a third weight class at 118 pounds and rampage his way through the World Boxing Super Series tournament. The final round of the tournament not only produced one of boxing’s best fights this century when Inoue outpointed Nonito Donaire to unify titles, but it allowed Inoue a chance to prove his mettle from the standpoint of toughness and smarts as he overcame a broken orbital bone suffered in Round 2 to rally.

Yet despite the danger Inoue brings to seemingly whichever weight division he occupies at the given moment, the 29-year-old Moloney seemed to go out of his way to seek the fight.

“Every fighter should want to fight the best. That’s why we’re in this sport,” Moloney said during his media teleconference. “My dream and my goal is to be the best bantamweight in the world, and the only way to make that happen is to beat Inoue. I’ve been working towards this opportunity, and have wanted this opportunity, for a long time. It’s finally here. I’m completely confident, and I know I’ve got what it takes to beat him. Saturday night’s the opportunity to prove it. I can’t wait. I’m ready to go.”

Moloney has won four straight since the lone defeat of his pro career, a split decision loss to Emmanuel Rodriguez in 2018. Rodriguez went on to be knocked out in vicious fashion by Inoue one year later. It’s one of the main reasons why Inoue has been installed as a clear favorite by oddsmakers.

“I love being the underdog, and I love proving people wrong and going out there and, as I’ve said before, shocking the world,” Moloney said. “I know a lot of people don’t give me a chance in this fight, and that just gives me extra motivation and extra fire in the belly to go out there and show people what can be done.

“People place some of these fighters like Inoue and Lomachenko on this pedestal and think that they’re unbeatable, but they’re not. We’re all human. We all got two arms and two legs, and everyone has weaknesses. Everybody can be beaten.”

Prediction

Moloney is a capable boxer and he certainly deserves credit for seeking out such a dangerous challenge in Inoue. It’s also worth mentioning that Inoue will be coming off an 11-month layoff in which he was forced to heal from sustained damaged suffered inside the ring for the first time.

That’s the only concession towards Moloney one can really give, however, when sizing up this matchup. Inoue is too precise, too powerful and too skilled overall to have extended amounts of trouble.

Look for Inoue to land early and test the chin of Moloney. Should the Australian keep getting up and assume an offensive stance, don’t expect the judges to be needed. Pick: Inoue via KO4

