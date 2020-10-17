WATCH Middle Tennessee vs North Texas Live Streams 2020 NCAA Football Week 7 Online game

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Middle Tenn. vs. North Texas: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel. How to watch Middle Tenn. vs. North Texas football game

Who’s Playing

North Texas @ Middle Tenn.

Current Records: North Texas 1-3; Middle Tenn. 1-4

What to Know

After a four-game homestand, the North Texas Mean Green will be on the road. North Texas and the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders will face off in a Conference USA battle at 5 p.m. ET Saturday at Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium. The Mean Green’s scoring has been on the decline the past three games, which is obviously a trend Middle Tenn. hopes will continue.

North Texas suffered a grim 49-21 defeat to the Charlotte 49ers last week. North Texas was down 35-14 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for them was the play of WR Jaelon Darden, who caught 13 passes for three TDs and 244 yards.

Meanwhile, Middle Tenn. narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the FIU Panthers 31-28. QB Asher O’Hara had a stellar game for the Blue Raiders as he passed for two TDs and 268 yards on 42 attempts in addition to rushing for two TDs and 106 yards. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time O’Hara has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season. O’Hara’s sharp performance also set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Middle Tenn.’s defense was a presence as well, as it got past the Panthers’ offensive line to sack the quarterback five times. It was a group effort with seven picking up one sack apiece.

The Mean Green are expected to lose this next one by 6. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn’t have high expectations for them since the squad is 0-2 ATS when expected to lose.

Middle Tenn.’s win lifted them to 1-4 while North Texas’ loss dropped them down to 1-3. North Texas has been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 36 points per game. We’ll see if Middle Tenn. can find some way to disarm them.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Where: Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium — Murfreesboro,, Tennessee

TV: STADIUM

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $53.29

Odds

The Blue Raiders are a solid 6-point favorite against the Mean Green, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Raiders as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Middle Tenn. have won two out of their last three games against North Texas.

Oct 19, 2019 – North Texas 33 vs. Middle Tenn. 30

Oct 01, 2016 – Middle Tenn. 30 vs. North Texas 13

Nov 21, 2015 – Middle Tenn. 41 vs. North Texas 7

