Marshall vs Louisiana Tech Live Streaming Reddit FREE Watch NCAA Football 2020 Week 7 GAME Online

Marshall vs. Louisiana Tech FREE LIVE STREAM (10/17/20): Watch Conference USA, college football online | Time, TV, channel. Marshall takes on Louisiana Tech in a Conference USA college football game at Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston, Louisiana, on Saturday, October 17, 2020 (10/17/20).

Here’s what you need to know:

What: C-USA, College Football

Who: Marshall vs. LA Tech

When: Saturday, October 17, 2020

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Where: Joe Aillet Stadium

TV: CBS Sports Network

Israel Tucker ran for two touchdowns, leading Louisiana Tech to a 21-17 victory over UTEP on Saturday night.

Tucker had a 15-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, and bulled into the end zone from the 1 that stretched the Bulldogs’ lead to 21-10 with about 12 minutes remaining. On the ensuing kickoff, Duron Lowe ran untouched 100 yards into the end zone for UTEP (3-2, 0-1 Conference USA).

The Miners forced a punt on fourth-and-8 with about six minutes left, but a roughing the kicker penalty gave the ball back to the Bulldogs, who then ran the clock down to 32 seconds. UTEP fumbled the ball on its own 14-yard line three plays later.

Justin Henderson had a 14-yard touchdown run in the first quarter for Louisiana Tech (3-1, 2-0), which finished with just 210 yards of offense.

Devaughn Cooper made an underhanded catch in the end zone on a 33-yard toss from Gavin Hardison late in the second quarter. It was Cooper’s first career touchdown for the Miners, who had 12 penalties for 128 yards.

Who’s Playing

Marshall @ Louisiana Tech

Current Records: Marshall 3-0; Louisiana Tech 3-1

What to Know

The Marshall Thundering Herd are on the road again Saturday and play against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at 6 p.m. ET Oct. 17 at Joe Aillet Stadium. Marshall is currently enjoying a perfect season and is looking to extend their dominance.

The Thundering Herd took their game against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers last week by a conclusive 38-14 score. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Marshall had established a 38-7 advantage. Their RB Brenden Knox looked sharp as he rushed for three TDs and 107 yards on 15 carries.

Meanwhile, Louisiana Tech didn’t have too much breathing room in their matchup with the UTEP Miners last week, but they still walked away with a 21-17 win. Louisiana Tech’s RB Israel Tucker filled up the stat sheet, punching in two rushing touchdowns. Tucker’s performance made up for a slower contest against the BYU Cougars two weeks ago. Tucker’s sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Marshall is the favorite in this one, with an expected 13.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought the Thundering Herd up to 3-0 and the Bulldogs to 3-1. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Marshall ranks fourth in the nation when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only one on the season. But Louisiana Tech enters the matchup with 12 passing touchdowns, good for second best in the nation. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

