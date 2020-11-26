Watch on NBC Macy’s Parade Live stream Reddit 94th annual Parade Direct Coverage

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is still happening, even in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. This year’s 94th edition of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade despite social distancing due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s how to stream the parade on Thursday, November 26, 2020.
The 94th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will shed its usual 2.5-mile route in order to prevent large crowds. Instead of having 80 to 100 handlers, some balloons will be outfitted with a “specially rigged anchor tether framework of five specialty vehicles,” Macy’s and NBC say.
There are several ways to watch a live stream of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. NBC is the official parade broadcaster, So you won’t be able to watch the balloons float by in person in NYC this year, but if tuning in to the parade is a time-honored holiday tradition for your family, worry not.
Returning balloons: Astronaut Snoopy, the Sinclair Oil Dino, Elf on the Shelf, “Diary of a Wimpy Kid,” the Pillsbury Doughboy, Ronald McDonald, Chase from “Paw Patrol,” SpongeBob SquarePants, Smokey the Bear, Go Bowling balloonicles, Hugg, Bjorn, Jojo and Fleck from “The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two” on Netflix, Love Flies Up to the Sky by Yayoi Kusama, The Nutcracker and “Trolls.”
This year will see the debut of two new balloons: the Bossy Baby and Red Titan from the popular YouTube series Ryan’s World. Returning balloons include Pikachu (for the 20th year in a row), Astronaut Snoopy, SpongeBob SquarePants, Ronald McDonald, Smokey Bear and the Trolls.
The parade will feature a plethora of pre-recorded live performances, including Dolly Parton, Jordan Sparks, Keke Palmer, the cast of Hamilton, the New York City Ballet, Patti Labelle, the Rockettes, Pentatonix, Tori Kelly, and more.
If you don’t want to use a subscription service and don’t have access to live streaming sources, there are still ways to watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade online for free. YouTube has a free streaming link to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Live Stream. This is the full show of the event with full video replay.