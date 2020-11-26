Watch on NBC Macy’s Parade Live stream Reddit 94th annual Parade Direct Coverage

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is still happening, even in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. This year’s 94th edition of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade despite social distancing due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s how to stream the parade on Thursday, November 26, 2020.

The 94th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will shed its usual 2.5-mile route in order to prevent large crowds. Instead of having 80 to 100 handlers, some balloons will be outfitted with a “specially rigged anchor tether framework of five specialty vehicles,” Macy’s and NBC say.

There are several ways to watch a live stream of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. NBC is the official parade broadcaster, So you won’t be able to watch the balloons float by in person in NYC this year, but if tuning in to the parade is a time-honored holiday tradition for your family, worry not.

Returning balloons: Astronaut Snoopy, the Sinclair Oil Dino, Elf on the Shelf, “Diary of a Wimpy Kid,” the Pillsbury Doughboy, Ronald McDonald, Chase from “Paw Patrol,” SpongeBob SquarePants, Smokey the Bear, Go Bowling balloonicles, Hugg, Bjorn, Jojo and Fleck from “The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two” on Netflix, Love Flies Up to the Sky by Yayoi Kusama, The Nutcracker and “Trolls.”

This year will see the debut of two new balloons: the Bossy Baby and Red Titan from the popular YouTube series Ryan’s World. Returning balloons include Pikachu (for the 20th year in a row), Astronaut Snoopy, SpongeBob SquarePants, Ronald McDonald, Smokey Bear and the Trolls.

The parade will feature a plethora of pre-recorded live performances, including Dolly Parton, Jordan Sparks, Keke Palmer, the cast of Hamilton, the New York City Ballet, Patti Labelle, the Rockettes, Pentatonix, Tori Kelly, and more.

Time: 9 a.m. to noon ET (NBC’s broadcast will air at 9 a.m. across all time zones, so West Coast viewers don’t have to get up early to see it. CBS starts live broadcasting at 9 a.m. with delayed West Coast coverage at 1 p.m.)

Location: New York City, NY, kicking off at West 77th Street and Central Park West and then heading south to Herald Square at 34th Street

Channels: NBC (official broadcaster) and CBS

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will air Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon on NBC in all time zones. The parade will then get re-aired on NBC at 2 p.m.

The Thanksgiving parade is by using Reddit. Create a free account and join subreddits with the thanksgiving day parade topic. Chances are that a few users will post live stream links there for sure. Follow the links and enjoy the show.

Thanksgiving Day Parade Live Stream for cord cutter

NBC isn’t available everywhere doesn’t mean you need to miss watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2020 if you’re away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

From where I can watch Macy’s Parade Live Stream Reddit?

Bringing to you one of the best and free streaming option, Reddit is a gem of choice for streaming. Yes, Reddit doesn’t cost even a single penny and has the ability to offer full access to streaming channels. With Reddit, you will need to sign in to your Reddit account and browse into different subreddit sections. Now, make sure to look for the channels that are offering Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2020. It will consume some amount of time as finding the best streaming links is not an easy job.

Watch Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Free Online

If you don’t want to use a subscription service and don’t have access to live streaming sources, there are still ways to watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade online for free. YouTube has a free streaming link to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Live Stream. This is the full show of the event with full video replay.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

