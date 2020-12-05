INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Errol Spence Jr. vs. Danny Garcia fight start time: PPV price, TV channel, how to watch, live stream. Spence will be making his return to the ring to defend his world titles against former champ Garcia on Saturday. On Saturday night, Errol Spence Jr. will return to the boxing ring for the first time since his horrific car accident in October 2019. Spence will put his WBC and IBF welterweight world titles on the line against former two-division champ Danny Garcia in a Fox pay-per-view main event.

Spence (26-0, 21 KO) is one of boxing’s brightest stars and biggest talents. A combination of his one-vehicle accident and the global COVID-19 pandemic has kept him out of the ring after a thrilling fight with Shawn Porter that stood out as one of boxing’s best in 2019. With the boxing world hoping to see a unification showdown between Spence and Terence Crawford, Spence will first have to get through a talented former champion in Garcia.

Garcia (36-2, 21 KO) started his career 33-0 before losing two of his next three fights, decision defeats at the hands of Porter and Keith Thurman. He has since got back in the win column with wins over lower-tier opposition to place himself back in position to battle for a world championship. He is a former WBA and WBC junior welterweight champion and also held the WBC title at welterweight.

In the co-main event, Sebastian Fundora — the 6-foot-5 super welterweight — is back when he takes on Habib Ahmed at 154 pounds. Fundora was originally expected to face Jorge Cota, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week and was forced to withdraw. Ahmed has never fought lighter than middleweight. The fight was originally expected to be a title eliminator.

Plus, one of the toughest veterans in the game is back when Josesito Lopez takes on Francisco Santana at welterweight. Lopez has 20 career knockouts in 37 wins and is coming off a destructive finish of John Molina Jr. in September 2019 on the Spence vs. Porter undercard. Santana, meanwhile, has lost four of his last five fights against high levels of competition, including Jarrett Hurd, Abel Ramos and Jose Benavidez Jr.

Spence vs. Garcia card, odds

Errol Spence Jr. -450 vs.Danny Garcia +350, WBC and IBF welterweight championship

Eduardo Ramirez -440 vs. Miguel Flores +340, featherweights

Sebastian Fundora vs. Habib Ahmed, super welterweights

Josesito Lopez -330 vs. Francisco Santana +260, welterweights

Isaac Avelar vs. Sakaria Lukas, super featherweights

Frank Martin vs. Tyron Luckey, lightweights

Fernando Garcia vs. Juan Tapia, featherweights

Burley Brooks vs. Marco Delgado, super middleweights

Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Steven Pulluaim, welterweights

How to watch Spence vs. Garcia

Date: Dec. 5 | Start Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: AT&T Stadium — Arlington, Texas

TV: Fox PPV — $74.99 | Stream: FoxSports — $74.99

It seems the only person associated with the welterweight title bout on Saturday who isn’t pondering whether unified champion Errol Spence Jr. will still be the same some 14 months removed from a scary car accident is his opponent.

Danny Garcia (36-2, 21 KOs), a former two-division champion, is very much expecting to see the best of Spence (26-0, 21 KOs) when the two face off inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas (Fox PPV, 9 p.m. ET). Instead, he has spent his time figuring out how to beat Spence and believes there was something to learn from his opponent’s last outing.

Just two weeks before he rolled his Ferrari and was thrown from the vehicle while driving drunk at high speeds in Dallas, the 30-year-old Spence unified his IBF title with Shawn Porter’s WBC belt in a thrilling split-decision win that contended for fight of the year honors. The fight was action packed throughout and Garcia believes that Porter ultimately exposed flaws in Spence’s game.

“[Spence] was getting hit a lot and his defense [was exposed],” Garcia told “Morning Kombat” last week. [Porter] forced him into a tough fight.

“I have a different style than [Porter] but I’m also more dangerous than him. He has that awkward timing and rushes you and tries to throw you off your game but I’m more of a dangerous fighter with better counter punching and better skills.”

Garcia, 32, has only lost twice as a professional and both have been disputed decisions against Keith Thurman in 2017 and the following year against Porter. Garcia proved able to discipline Thurman over the second half of their unification bout by using his power to lower his opponent’s output, which is something he proved unable to do against Porter, whose jerky-jerky style gave the flat-footed Garcia fits.

Still, Garcia believes his one-punch knockout power — something Porter hasn’t shown — will be the difference against Spence. And when you are talking about Garcia’s power, the conversation typically centers around his finishing blow — the “no look” left hook that’s set up beautifully by a right hand to the body before the finishing punch comes looping through.

“No one can take the no look left hook because you can’t take what you don’t see,” Garcia said.

Although Spence knows full well the threat Garcia brings to the table, he was anything but shaken when the topic of the “no look” left hook was presented to him on “Morning Kombat” last week.

Can’t get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news, including a complete preview and prediction for Spence vs. Garcia this weekend.

“Of course you have respect for a punch but I don’t react to it,” Spence said. “It is what it is. You can throw it all you want but you have to land it. We will see. He’s coming in to win and it just makes me train harder and stay focused.”

Spence also confidently revealed that the Porter was only as close as it was because he allowed it to be while hoping to make a statement.

“Basically, I already knew [it would be close]. My game plan was to come forward and fight him and it was going to be what it was going to be,” Spence said “I already knew that was his game plan, but it was mine too. My coach wanted me to box but I wanted to fight and that’s what happened.”

Garcia wouldn’t budge when asked to commit to whether they felt this weekend’s bout would be more of a boxing match or slugfest. He said it came down to the type of adjustments both make and that he’s ready for either result.

Spence, on the other hand, expects the bout’s identity to change as the rounds progress.

“It might start out with us feeling each other out but later on when we both get warmed up it’s going to be an all-out fight,” Spence said. “I expect a great fight with back and forth action and him bringing his all. I expect him trying to win.

“I want this to be one-sided, either a massacre or an easy win.”

In the co-main event, Sebastian Fundora — the 6-foot-5 super welterweight — is back when he takes on Habib Ahmed at 154 pounds. Fundora was originally expected to face Jorge Cota, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week and was forced to withdraw. Ahmed has never fought lighter than middleweight. The fight was originally expected to be a title eliminator.

https://programminginsider.com/errol-spence-vs-danny-garcia-free-live-reddit-how-to-watch-garcia-vs-spence-online-fight-time-access-code-fans-attendance-channel-countdown/

https://programminginsider.com/boxing-spence-vs-garcia-crackstreams-reddit-watch-errol-spence-jr-vs-danny-garcia-online-youtube-and-buffstreams-for-free/

https://programminginsider.com/danny-garcia-vs-errol-spence-jr-full-fight-live-free-reddit-boxing-game-uk-time-watch-stream-ppv-tv-channel/

https://programminginsider.com/boxing-spence-vs-garcia-crackstreams-reddit-watch-errol-spence-jr-vs-danny-garcia-online-youtube-and-buffstreams-for-free/

https://programminginsider.com/danny-garcia-vs-errol-spence-jr-full-fight-live-free-reddit-boxing-game-uk-time-watch-stream-ppv-tv-channel/

https://programminginsider.com/nfr-2020-wrangler-national-finals-rodeo-free-live-reddit-twitter-youtube-tv-coverage/

https://programminginsider.com/net-tv-nfr-2020-national-finals-rodeo-online-live-free-reddit-streaming-tv-channels-coverage/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/softball-104264/contents/errol-spence-jr-vs-danny-garcia-live-stream-reddit-boxing-free-156142489/

https://www.deviantart.com/nfr2020stream/commission/NFR-Live-National-Finals-Rodeo-2020-Reddit-free-Streams-1420119

https://www.residentadvisor.net/events/1432887

https://www.deviantart.com/spencegarciaboxing/commission/Errol-Spence-Jr-vs-Danny-Garcia-Live-Stream-Reddit-Boxing-free-1420977

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/softball-104264/contents/boxing-crackstreams-danny-garcia-vs-errol-spence-jr-live-stream–156143277/

https://www.deviantart.com/spencegarciaboxing/commission/Boxing-Crackstreams-Danny-Garcia-vs-Errol-Spence-Jr-Live-Stream-Reddit-1420979

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/softball-104264/contents/boxingstreams-crackstreams-fox-ppv-spence-jr-vs-garcia-live-free-156143455/

https://www.deviantart.com/spencegarciaboxing/commission/Boxingstreams-Crackstreams-FOX-PPV-Spence-Jr-vs-Garcia-Live-Reddit-1420982

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/softball-104264/contents/crackstreams-errol-spence-vs-danny-garcia-boxing-watch-spence-156143908/

https://www.deviantart.com/spencegarciaboxing/commission/Crackstreams-Errol-Spence-vs-Danny-Garcia-Boxing-Watch-Spence-Garcia-1420986

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/softball-104264/contents/danny-garcia-vs-errol-spence-jr-live-stream-redditgarcia-156144398/

https://www.deviantart.com/spencegarciaboxing/commission/Danny-Garcia-vs-Errol-Spence-Jr-Live-Stream-Reddit-Garcia-vs-Spence-1420987

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/softball-104264/contents/errol-spence-jr-vs-danny-garcia-live-boxing-stream-reddit-tv-156144643/

https://www.deviantart.com/spencegarciaboxing/commission/Errol-Spence-Jr-vs-Danny-Garcia-Live-Boxing-stream-Reddit-Fight-TV-1420988

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/softball-104264/contents/danny-garcia-vs-errol-spence-jr-live-stream-reddit-2020-boxing-156144846/

https://www.deviantart.com/spencegarciaboxing/commission/Danny-Garcia-vs-Errol-Spence-Jr-Live-Stream-Reddit-2020-Boxing-Preview-1420989

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/softball-104264/contents/freestreaming-danny-garcia-vs-errol-spence-live-reddit-stream-156145102/

https://www.deviantart.com/spencegarciaboxing/commission/FREE-STREAMING-Danny-Garcia-vs-Errol-Spence-Live-Reddit-Streams-1420990

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/softball-104264/contents/redditfight-errol-spence-vs-danny-garcia-live-reddit-stream-156145496/

https://www.deviantart.com/spencegarciaboxing/commission/Reddit-fight-Errol-Spence-vs-Danny-Garcia-Live-Reddit-Streaming-1420991

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/softball-104264/contents/redditstreams-spence-jr-vs-garcia-live-streaming-free-reddit-156145761/

https://www.deviantart.com/spencegarciaboxing/commission/Reddit-Streams-Spence-Jr-vs-Garcia-Live-Streaming-FREE-Reddit-1420992

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/softball-104264/contents/hd-garcia-vs-spence-live-stream-reddit-free-boxing-online-156146058/

https://www.deviantart.com/spencegarciaboxing/commission/HD-Garcia-vs-Spence-Live-Stream-Reddit-Free-Boxing-Online-1420994

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/softball-104264/contents/boxing-spence-vs-garcia-crackstreams-reddit-watch-errol-spence-156146292/

https://www.deviantart.com/spencegarciaboxing/commission/Boxing-Spence-vs-Garcia-Crackstreams-Reddit-Watch-Errol-Spence-Jr-1420995

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/softball-104264/contents/boxing-streams-reddit-watch-spence-jr-vs-garcia-live-stream-156146617/

https://www.deviantart.com/spencegarciaboxing/commission/Boxing-Streams-Reddit-Watch-Spence-JR-vs-Garcia-Live-Stream-reddit-1420997

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/softball-104264/contents/nfr-streams-reddit-watch-2020-national-finals-rodeo-live-stream-156147320/

https://www.deviantart.com/spencegarciaboxing/commission/Day-3-NFR-Streams-Reddit-Watch-2020-National-Finals-Rodeo-Live-Stream-1420999

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/softball-104264/contents/nfr-2020-live-day-3-free-reddit-watch-national-finals-rodeo-156148067/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/softball-104264/contents/tvwatch-nfr-2020-wrangler-national-finals-rodeo-live-stream-free-156148418/

https://www.deviantart.com/spencegarciaboxing/commission/TVWatch-NFR-2020-Wrangler-National-Finals-Rodeo-Live-Stream-Free-1421000

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/softball-104264/contents/watch-nfr-2020-wrangler-national-finals-rodeo-live-stream-online-156148587/

https://www.deviantart.com/spencegarciaboxing/commission/WATCH-NFR-2020-Wrangler-National-Finals-Rodeo-Live-Stream-online-1421002

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/softball-104264/contents/nfr-wrangler-national-finals-rodeo-live-free-5-dec-2020-156148848/

https://www.deviantart.com/spencegarciaboxing/commission/NFR-Wrangler-National-Finals-Rodeo-Live-Free-5-Dec-2020-1421003

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/softball-104264/contents/watch-nfr-2020-live-stream-reddit-wrangler-national-finals-r-156149176/

https://www.deviantart.com/spencegarciaboxing/commission/WATCH-NFR-2020-Live-Stream-Reddit-Wrangler-National-Finals-FREE-1421004

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/softball-104264/contents/2020-nfr-wrangler-national-finals-rodeo-live-streamhow-to-watch-156149720/

https://www.deviantart.com/spencegarciaboxing/commission/2020-NFR-Wrangler-National-Finals-Rodeo-Live-Stream-How-to-watch-1421005

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/softball-104264/contents/nfr-day-3-wrangler-national-finals-rodeo-2020-live-hq-5th-dec-156149987/

https://www.deviantart.com/spencegarciaboxing/commission/NFR-Day-3-Wrangler-National-Finals-Rodeo-2020-Live-HQ-5th-Dec-2020-1421006

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/softball-104264/contents/watch-nfr-2020-national-finals-rodeo-live-stream-free-racing-156150312/

https://www.deviantart.com/spencegarciaboxing/commission/Watch-NFR-2020-National-Finals-Rodeo-Live-Stream-free-Racing-today-1421007

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/softball-104264/contents/redditstreams-nfr-2020-national-finals-rodeo-live-stream-free-156150570/

https://www.deviantart.com/spencegarciaboxing/commission/Reddit-Streams-NFR-2020-National-Finals-Rodeo-live-stream-FREE-1421008

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/59490/contents/watch-nfr-2020-live-stream-reddit-wrangler-national-finals-r-156185035/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/59490/contents/day-3-national-finals-rodeo-live-stream-nfr-2020-liveonline-156185263/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/59490/contents/get-day-3-watch-nfr-live-stream-national-finals-rodeo-2020-156185654/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/59490/contents/3rd-day-watch-nfr-live-streaming-free-online-156186036/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/59490/contents/day-3-nfr-2020-live-stream-free-national-finals-rodeo-full-even-156186228/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/59490/contents/streaming-errol-spence-jr-vs-danny-garcia-live-free-reddit-4k–156186385/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/59490/contents/streaminglive-garcia-vs-spence-live-reddit-free-boxing-games-156186529/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/59490/contents/spence-vs-garcia-how-to-watch-in-australia-results-highlights-156186629/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/59490/contents/how-to-watch-the-errol-spence-jr-vs-danny-garcia-fight-156186679/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/59490/contents/errol-spence-jr-vs-danny-garcia-fight-156186726/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/59490/contents/errol-spence-jr-vs-danny-garcia-fight-odds-time-date-live–156186782/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/59490/contents/danny-garcia-vs-spence-jr-live-reddit-streams-watch-free-156186827/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/59490/contents/spence-jr-vs-garcia-how-to-watch-more-156186879/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/59490/contents/errol-spence-jr-vs-danny-garcia-fight-start-time-ppv-price-t-156186956/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/59490/contents/errol-spence-jr-vs-danny-garcia-how-to-watch-stream-and-156187024/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/59490/contents/errol-spence-jr-vs-danny-garcia-wbc-ibf-titles-on-the-line-156187076/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/59490/contents/errol-spence-jr-vs-danny-garcia-fight-live-stream-12520-ho-156187143/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/59490/contents/live-stream-errol-spence-jr-vs-danny-garcia-fox-156187183/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/59490/contents/watch-errol-spence-jr-vs-danny-garcia-full-fight-boxing-live-156187217/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/59490/contents/errol-spence-jr-vs-danny-garcia-date-fight-time-ppv-price–156187264/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/59490/contents/errol-spence-vs-danny-garcia-uk-start-time-date-live-stream-156187324/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/59490/contents/-errol-spence-jr-vs-danny-garcia-live-stream-playbyplay-tv-156187446/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/59490/contents/-danny-garcia-vs-errol-spence-jr-live-156187495/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/59490/contents/-spence-jr-vs-garcia-live-stream-how-to-watch-the-boxing-156187553/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/59490/contents/spence-jr-vs-garcia-live-stream-watch-boxing-fight-156187675/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/59490/contents/errol-spence-jr-vs-danny-garcia-fight-start-time-ppv-156187735/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/59490/contents/spence-jr-vs-garcia-live-stream-watch-free-fight-online-156187795/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/59490/contents/boxing-garcia-vs-spence-jr-live-stream-free-channels–156187845/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/59490/contents/spence-vs-garcia-live-stream-free-boxing-fight-online–156187886/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/59490/contents/errol-spence-jr-vs-danny-garcia-fox-sports-156187944/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/59490/contents/live-watch-errol-spence-jr-vs-danny-garcia-live-stream-156188033/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/59490/contents/watch-danny-garcia-vs-errol-spence-jr-live-stream-free-reddit-156188127/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/59490/contents/danny-garcia-vs-errol-spence-live-fight-reddit-stream-free-onli-156188221/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/59490/contents/errol-spence-vs-danny-garcia-live-free-reddit-5-november-2020-156188317/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/59490/contents/tonight-spence-jr-vs-garcia-live-streaming-fight-free-reddit-156188411/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/59490/contents/garcia-vs-spence-live-free-redditboxingfull-game-156188508/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/59490/contents/watch-spence-vs-garcia-live-stream-free-reddit-hd-channel-156188612/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/59490/contents/watch-nfr-2020-national-finals-rodeo-live-stream-free-hd-156188707/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/59490/contents/nfrday3-nfr-2020-texas-live-streaming-free-reddit-156188779/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/59490/contents/nfr-2020-reddit-streams-free-live-national-finals-rodeo-event-156188886/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/59490/contents/national-finals-rodeo-live-stream-2020-full-event-online-free-tv-156189004/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/59490/contents/nfr-2020-national-finals-rodeo-live-stream-twitter-reddit-free-156189096/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/59490/contents/nfr-2020-wrangler-national-finals-rodeo-live-stream-reddit-free-156189179/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/59490/contents/nfr-2020-prca-national-finals-rodeo-live-reddit-156189237/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/59490/contents/livestreamnfl-nfr-2020-wrangler-national-finals-rodeo-live-156189314/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/59490/contents/hd-nfr-2020-prca-national-finals-rodeo-live-stream-reddit-free-156189392/

Plus, one of the toughest veterans in the game is back when Josesito Lopez takes on Francisco Santana at welterweight. Lopez has 20 career knockouts in 37 wins and is coming off a destructive finish of John Molina Jr. in September 2019 on the Spence vs. Porter undercard. Santana, meanwhile, has lost four of his last five fights against high levels of competition, including Jarrett Hurd, Abel Ramos and Jose Benavidez Jr.

Prediction

If Spence proves to be compromised, either physically or mentally, from the fallout of his life-threatening accident, Garcia is all kinds of wrong for him as a poised and patient counter puncher with fight-ending power and enough technical prowess to adjust.

But what about if Spence is still Spence? What happens then?

The bad news for Garcia is that everything he does well, Spence can do just as good or better. Not to mention that Spence also has a great chin and willingness to walk through fire in order to win a fight.

When Spence chooses to box from the outside, like he did against Mikey Garcia is yet another fight in which he was dead set on proving a point, he did so with ease given his length, speed and elite fight IQ. And it lends credence to the idea that should he have to do the same against Danny Garcia he could, even though Spence’s love for walking down and finishing fighters got him into quite a duel against Porter.

Garcia’s Achilles heel has long been his lack of elite foot speed as a heavy puncher who sits down on his power shots. Everyone from Thurman and Porter to Mauricio Herrera and Lamont Peterson have been able to use that to their advantage. Spence should be no different in the early going until he feels comfortable enough to step up his volume and close space.

The danger with Garcia is that you can never get too comfortable given his power. Yet it’s in that mid-range game where the southpaw Spence does his best work of volume to disarm his opponents with heavy combinations.

No matter which way the fight goes, Garcia is experienced and tough enough to make sure he never gets dominated and should be stubborn enough to make Spence have to work for everything he earns. But is Garcia dynamic enough to win a fight he isn’t supposed to against someone more talented on paper? The jury remains out on this one.

Pick: Spence via unanimous decision

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

