Hospitals have always been the foundation of healthcare delivery services. From working on the battlefields to containing the pandemics, healthcare professionals have been at the forefront. Putting behind their personal needs and stepping in to help the injured and needy ones have been their forte. Just like the shifts in the earth’s tectonic plates have changed many countries’ geography, the healthcare industry shifts have changed the outlook of the definition of care delivery. The care delivery is no longer happening in the hospitals, but it has moved out to many different settings like nursing homes, community, and alternate inpatient settings.

The shift in healthcare services is not recent, but it stems from the decades of struggles and efforts made for the quality and equality of healthcare for every human being. Be it an accident or any other disease, our first step is to visit a hospital for assistance. The first person to receive us at the hospital is not a doctor but a nurse. Hundreds of years have passed since the early registration, nursing today is playing a pivotal role in the healthcare industry. They are the reasons patients recover and resume their life after hospitalizations.

Had it not been for nurses, the doctors alone would not have succeeded in dealing with many patients every day. Nurses not only look after patients, but they are also a medium between the doctor and patients. From keeping a record of their medicine to noticing the effects of medication on a patient, they relay every detail to a doctor for better correspondence. If you are working as a nurse at a hospital, where do you see yourself in the next five or ten years? Can you see yourself in a new role or stuck in a rut? Well, if you see yourself stuck in a rut, then we have some tips to give your career a boost. Here is how.

Study and upgrade

Everyone aspiring to be a doctor enroll themselves in an MBBS degree, but those working as cardiologists or neurologists do not stop at MBBs. The study further to gain the level of expertise and knowledge needed for their specialization area. You only need a bachelor’s degree in nursing to be a nurse, but you can opt for an online MSN to Doctor of Nursing Practice to grow your career. With these advanced degrees, you can explore many career pathways within your field that can help you gain experience and learn new things. The more you enhance your education, it broadens your horizon and allows you to find new opportunities.

Build a network

As a nurse, you cannot limit your communication to one department only. The hospital departments have nurses with different expertise and niches. If you want to boost your career, learn to build a network within your workplace and outside. Building a network enables you to connect with different people, exchange ideas, and find common problems. If you are looking for how to join or start with networking, do not fret, it is easy! Focus on one thing you care for as a nurse and try taking others to feel the same way. You can start building your network by attending workshops, conferences, and seminars. Attending such events can help you learn about new opportunities of your interest.

Take rounds

Are you yet to find about your niche? Do you feel that you should try another department? Well, you are not the only one having such thoughts. Many young nurses are curious to find the niche they enjoy the most. If you are working in emergency care and find neonatal care interesting, you can always go to it. You can always ask your supervisor to give you rotations in different departments. It will help you work and learn closely about a particular department and add to your experience. Taking rotations in various departments enables you to hone your skills adds to your knowledge. For instance, if you want to shift to emergency medicine, you can always boast about your experience to prove your credibility.

Be a mentee

Often as a young nurse, we feel like we are lost. We only have our degree at hand, and we enter hospitals to pursue a career. Our first job always serves as a testing ground for us. We realize our potentials, our strengths, our weaknesses, and our career opportunities. We might not know much about what direction to follow, and we can always use some extra help. Many nurses working in the hospitals have years of experience, and they know every detail about the work and workplace. Having a mentor in such scenarios can help you hone your soft skills like leadership qualities, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills, and dealing with challenges.

Stay up-to-date

The healthcare industry is booming with new researches, medicines, and techniques. There countless opportunities for nurses to develop and be innovative in their careers. Following nursing blogs, journals, and medical news can help you track the next new trend. If you find any update in the promotional exam, you can always stay a step ahead and prepare. Following these trends can help you find opportunities to fill the service gaps. Technology has taken the world by storm, and the healthcare industry is utilizing technology to improvise its methods. A nurse can grasp new emerging technologies in the healthcare system and lead the way for others. Every step of the way, you can learn and explore trends that can boost your career to a new level.

Conclusion

With the world embracing technology and digitization, the healthcare industry is not far behind. The treatment methods are no longer the same, and people related to this field are looking for ways to stay with the trend. Nurses have played a substantial role in the healthcare industry and are the reason for patient satisfaction. They bridge the gap between a patient and a doctor. As an employee, we all look for professional growth in our respective fields, but it is not possible without effort. After spending years in nursing, if you still feel stuck at the point where you started, it’s time you analyze what is missing. If you lack the academic credentials, you can enroll in online classes or certifications programs to fill the gap. You can also shift your focus to a sub-specialization. Anyone with a bachelor’s degree in nursing can start as a registered nurse. It is the prerequisite even if you want to specialize in another field.

