What Are Professional Tips For Promoting Your Music On Soundcloud?

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















There’s no doubt about the significance of streaming platforms to the music marketing efforts of any artist. It has been instrumental to the success of young artists in the past and still maintains its relevance to date. You just can’t do without having Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer or SoundCloud in your music marketing strategy.

However, the competition on these platforms is intense and you must be able to make your mark. How exactly would you manage to do this? Artist Push gives the best tips to help you promote your music.

In this guide, we’ll be taking the best tips to help you promote your music on SoundCloud. Let’s get started.

Improve Your Social Media Strategy

When you have a solid social media strategy, your music will perform better on SoundCloud. You can’t beat the spillover effect that you get from improving your audience on different social media platforms. Make sure you leave no stone unturned when it comes to social media. Do well to upload your track on SoundCloud, release video content on Youtube, create a visual brand with Instagram, and interact with fans on Twitter. Each listener or fan that you gain on one platform is likely to follow you on another.

Youtube: Uploading on YouTube is more important than you think. Yes, you may not always have video content but that shouldn’t stop you. Always try to upload something.

Twitter: Twitter used to be massive for many SoundCloud stars back in the day. The importance of Twitter is that it makes 2-way communication between artists and fans possible. Be engaging, unique, and interactive here and your followers will grow.

Instagram: Instagram is a visual platform filled with pictures and lets fans match a face with the name. You can hype your releases using Instagram Stories and Instagram Live.

Keep An Eye On Your Demographics

SoundCloud provides analytical reports on first-party performance. The information from these reports will help you understand your listeners better and create an effective marketing strategy. Also, the information on Demographics will help you optimize your marketing efforts and give you insight into your audience.

Collaborate With Other Artists

Collaboration is a great way to get to the top. It’s basically the oldest trick on music promotion. Features allow each artist to tap into the audience of the other and introduce them to a new style of music. All you have to do is look for a rapper or artists that can sync with your flow of music.

Interact With Others

To grow your music, you need people to acknowledge you. Interacting with fans is a simple way to get many people to like you. Keep in touch with people and your fans. It will give you an established presence on the platform and let more people know about your music. You can repost, follow, comment, and join.

Enhance your SoundCloud and Google SEO

For people to enjoy your music, they have to be able to find it. To increase your visibility, be conscious about what you name your tracks. Make your track title and tags simple and easy to read. Doing this will make it easier for people to locate your music.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

