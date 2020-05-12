What Are Some Good Books For Learning Greek?

The Greek language is one of the many languages of the world, and while we strive to understand the various cultures of the world, learning their different languages aids that. The Greek language is one of the most exciting languages around the world, from its unique alphabets to their symbols. People interested in Greek language learning have a huge task to overcome.

Greek language learning is possible with good books that aid the learning process. As a beginner, investing in some good books will help your Greek language learning. On this note, let’s check out some good books for learning Greek.

Learn to read Greek in 5 days – Georgios Papadakis

In learning any language, the alphabet is the first place to begin. The letters of the alphabet of any language give the foundation for words, as sentences, dialogues, and so on. For Greek language learning, the alphabet may seem strange; hence, the need to invest in a book that teaches it thoroughly.

Learn to read Greek in 5 days consists of the Greek alphabet systemically. This affords the reader to have a mastery of the Greek language foundation, before proceeding to words and sentences. The systematic approach the book employs allows you to learn the Greek alphabet in 5 days. Besides, it teaches about 150 Greek words that are associated with the alphabet learning, to enhance your learning process.

Read and Speak Greek for Beginners with Audio CD, 2nd Edition – Hara Garoufalia-Middle

Learning greek becomes fun when you can hear what you are reading. It helps the written words stick better. Read and Speak Greek for beginners by Hara Garoufalia-Middle is a book that teaches the basic structures and vocabularies in greek. It comes with an audio CD and includes quizzes, tests and flashcards for better illustrations. It is entertaining, easily accessible, and an excellent guide for beginners seeking to learn the Greek language.

Get your Greek On – Peter Schultz

To fully understand the Greek language, an introduction into the culture and people of Greece is imminent. This introduction will help you the learner to develop the necessary skills for communicating and understanding the Greek language. Get your Greek On is that book that integrates the presentation of Greek culture in learning the Greek language.

The book teaches traditional and contemporary Greek customs as well as basic principles to modern greek. The book comes in a small size, enough to be fun and exciting as a guide for students, adults, or explorers of the Greek language and culture.

Communicate in Greek plus CD

Learning Greek as a foreign language or second language can be quite challenging; however, a suitable book like Communicate in Greek can help overcome this challenge. This book comes in different courses that teach students from beginner’s level to post intermediate level. It employs dialogues and texts and daily oral practice to create structures to understand the language. It is a textbook through and through with lessons on listening comprehension exercises, grammar tables, structure and vocabulary exercises, written activities and vocabularies in English.

Greek Now – Ellinika Tora

This book is excellent for learning the Modern Greek language. It teaches the basic structure of the language, grammar and vocabulary in three grades.

Greek language may seem hard to learn, but with good books on your aide, you have nothing to lose.

