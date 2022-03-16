Early research shows that kombucha may improve your gut health and other aspects of your overall health. You can purchase sugar free kombucha at Nexba and enjoy its various health benefits. Listed below are some of the potential advantages of kombucha that scientists are still investigating.

Boosting metabolism

If you’re trying to shed a few pounds, you’re probably open to trying anything that will speed up your metabolism.





Kombucha is not a magic weight-loss potion. However, some forms of kombucha may be able to speed up your metabolism owing to the green tea’s epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG).

Green tea contains a catechin molecule called EGCG. The Journal of Nutritional Biochemistry released a review in May 2017 stating that catechins can increase metabolic rates in adults. There are merely a few small studies on this issue. Thus, additional study is needed to determine the whole metabolic impact of EGCG.

Constipation May Be Alleviated.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, kombucha is a possible source of probiotics. One of its alleged health benefits is its capacity to balance beneficial bacteria in the stomach and alleviate some gastrointestinal disorders.

A “prominent lactobacillus population” was found in kombucha, according to research published in Food Microbiology in April 2014. A popular probiotic, Lactobacillus, may regulate the digestive system and help prevent infections and inflammation; therefore, kombucha may be beneficial. According to the Cleveland Clinic, consuming kombucha may alleviate symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease, bloating, and constipation.

Reduces Possibility of Inflammation

Heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, and respiratory disorders like COPD are all associated with chronic inflammation, according to a StatPearls article published in June 2019.

While kombucha isn’t a first-choice treatment for any chronic condition, the beverage can help you maintain a balanced diet, lifestyle, and medication regimen. According to a paper published in the Journal of Chemistry, the polyphenols included in the teas used to manufacture kombucha may help reduce inflammation in the body.

An increasing number of researchers believe that consuming gut-friendly food might help reduce intestinal inflammation. In particular, kombucha may be of benefit, according to a study published in Microbial Ecology in Health and Disease released in February 2015.

Irritable bowel syndrome may be exacerbated by chronic low-grade inflammation, linked to inflammatory bowel disease and other gastrointestinal disorders. Gut dysbiosis, a condition characterised by an imbalance of beneficial and pathogenic bacteria in the digestive tract, may be blamed for this inflammation. According to the Microbial Ecology in Health and Disease review, the immune system is activated when harmful bacteria dominate beneficial bacteria, which causes inflammation.

Helps Prevent Cancer

Further study is needed to determine whether kombucha can help prevent certain forms of cancer. An article published highlights that kombucha has antioxidant capabilities that assist the body to clear itself of free radicals and other damaging compounds that encourage the formation of malignant cells.

According to the National Cancer Institute, Inhibition of angiogenesis by kombucha was reported in the January-February 2013 edition of the Biomedicine & Preventive Nutrition journal. Researchers found that prostate cancer depends on new blood vessels for nourishment and development, which is why this disease is so aggressive. Inhibiting angiogenesis may assist in lowering prostate cancer cell survival, according to experts. Of course, more research is required.

According to a review in the Journal of Nutritional Biochemistry, polyphenols, gluconic acid, glucuronic acid, lactic acid, and vitamin C are among the components in kombucha that may help suppress cancer formation.

Strengthening the Immune System

It’s possible that kombucha’s immune-boosting properties are related to its gut-healing properties. You can buy sugar free kombucha at Nexba and make the most of its immunity-boosting properties.

According to John Hopkins Medicine, the lining of the intestines produces antibodies that aid in the body’s defences. This is an essential point to keep in mind. According to research, around 70 per cent of the immune system is situated in the digestive tract.

According to Zenhausern, good immunological health begins in the gut. The beneficial bacteria in kombucha’s fermenting bacteria can enhance immunity.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

