Nurses with advanced expertise in cosmetic treatments such as Botox injections, creatine replacement treatment, sclerosing, removing the tattoo, and much more are cosmetic nurses. They are also known as plastic surgeon nurses or aesthetic nurses. If you also want to become a cosmetic nurse, you need to join an aesthetic nurse training course.

What Is the Aesthetic Nurse Profession?

The profession of cosmetic nurse is one of the passionate professions for many professionals who exercise it. To be an aesthetician is to love the world of well-being and beauty. There are many ways to practice this profession. It is a profession where it is necessary to go through training. From knowledge, technical gestures, listening, interpersonal skills to institute management, the program is vast.

What Skills Do You Need To Practice This Profession?

But is this job for you? What qualities should you have as an aesthetician?

The concern for “well-done”: the world of aesthetics is a world where detail and perfectionism make all the difference. From one aesthetician to another, from one institute to another, attention to detail is essential. The client pays for a service and expects a quality result. It is a universe in which word of mouth can play in favor or against an institute or a professional.

Relationships: Listening to your customers, the conversations you can have, and even humor (depending on the customer) are essential. Relationships are, with the nursing profession, an essential asset. It can even affect the turnover for an aesthetician, so it is not to be taken lightly. Recommendations, customer loyalty, customer satisfaction are decisive for an institute.

A passion for the profession: The profession of aesthetician can hardly be exercised without passion. The aesthetician is in contact with people all day long, and a person who is not enthusiastic very quickly reveals the world of well-being. So, just taking aesthetic nurse training to get the job is not enough.

What Kind of Training is Essential for This Profession?

Here are the different training courses in the field of aesthetics that you can find in aesthetic schools:

CAP aesthetics-cosmetics-perfumery

BTS cosmetic aesthetic

Professional aesthetic cosmetic baccalaureate

Bachelor in aesthetics

Ask; is it possible to follow a work-study training? Work-study training allows you to acquire more professional experience. There is also professional training or continuing education for adults in aesthetics to retrain you in this sector, for example.

Can Cosmetic Nurses Be Certified In The Specialty?

If you want to work as a cosmetic nursing or plastic surgery nursing, it is not mandatory for cosmetic nurses to have formal certification, although voluntary certification will help with your career and professional growth. The American Nurses Qualifications Center (ANCC) provides no official framework for cosmetic acquiring nursing certifications.

The Aesthetic Trained Nurse Specialist (LATAS) certificate is accessible via PSNCB or the Plastic Surgeon Nursing Certification Board. It shows expertise in conducting cosmetic procedures to achieve this specialty certification.

Can You Operate Independently?

In general, under a physician’s license, you have to buy soft tissue fillers like Botox or collagen. So, cosmetic nurses need to associate themselves with a state-approved provider who can act as their Medical Director. Plastic surgeons or some other qualified practitioner with experience in aesthetic medicine may be medical directors.

Where Can You Work As A Cosmetic Nurse?

Private physicians, medical spas, hospitals, and laboratories are your prospective employers. You may work with a cosmetic surgeon or a dermatologist. Make sure to work with a certified doctor.

Some hospitals specialize in curing rosacea, mild acne scars, and redness, such as photo facials or laser hair removal. Others excel at cosmetic tattoos, and many offer varied services.

The good cosmetic nurse also needs to engage with individuals to guide/upsell and advise consumers about products and services in certain places.

What Is Taught In The Aesthetic Nurse Training Course?

The different types of dermo-aesthetic peels

Mechanisms of action and effects on the skin

Consultation, indications, contraindications

Post-treatment care

The various treatment protocols and combinations

Practice on models

To Sum Up

The aesthetic nurse training course provides many instructions to learn in detail the skin’s histopathology, the aging process, and the numerous anti-aging strategies that support one combat it. On the other side, it involves training in marketing and the environment of modern cosmetics and in developing fields such as beauty and psychosocial nutrition.

To improve this preparation, the conceptual sessions help to refine this awareness and, in certain situations, create a first touch with the field of beauty and makeup from a technical point of view.

