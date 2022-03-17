Forensic cleaners are employed by a variety of different organisations, including businesses, hospitals, and government agencies. They typically work on crime scenes, accident scenes, and other areas where there is a high potential for biohazards. Forensic cleaners such as Complete Environmental Services are also known as Trauma cleaners, Biohazard cleaners or hygiene technicians.

There are three main types of forensic cleaning:





remediation decontamination, and disinfection.

What is remediation?

Remediation involves cleaning up the mess and removing any hazardous materials. This might include blood, body fluids, and other hazardous waste.

What is decontamination?

Decontamination is the process of removing contaminants from a surface. This might include chemicals, biological agents, or radioactive material.

What is disinfection?

Disinfection is the process of killing all germs and bacteria on a surface. This is usually done with a chemical agent such as bleach or alcohol.

Is forensic cleaning work dangerous?

Forensic cleaners have to be very careful when dealing with hazardous materials. They must wear protective gear, including gloves, masks, and goggles, and they must follow strict safety procedures.

Forensic cleaners often work in difficult and dangerous conditions. They must be able to deal with death and violence, and they must be able to handle sensitive information. They also need to be able to work quickly and efficiently, and they must be able to follow instructions.

Forensic cleaners play an important role in keeping our communities safe. They help to clean up crime scenes and accident scenes, and they help to prevent the spread of disease.

What precautions do forensic cleaners take to protect themselves and others from potential infection?

Contamination control

Before a forensic cleanup begins, a technician will establish three zones: The control zone (where the cleanup takes place), the buffer zone (where technicians put on personal protective equipment), and the clean zone (where technicians store their equipment). The purpose of forensic cleaners establishing these three zones is to prevent cross contamination of the worksite and help prevent the transmission of potential bloodborne pathogens such as Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), Clostridium difficile (C. diff), Hepatitis B and C (HBV, HCV) and Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA).

Personal protective equipment (PPE)

Forensic cleaners must wear personal protective equipment (PPE) when working in the control and buffer zones. This includes gloves, masks, respirators, and goggles. PPE helps to protect cleaners from potential exposure to bloodborne pathogens, chemical hazards, and other contaminants.

Cleaning agents

Forensic cleaners use a variety of cleaning agents to clean up crime scenes and accident scenes. Some of these agents are hazardous and can cause skin irritation or respiratory problems. It is important that forensic cleaners wear the correct PPE when using these agents.

Last thoughts about forensic cleaners and their work

In summary forensic cleaners’ work is challenging, both physically and emotionally, but an essential part of the UK workforce, assisting emergency services through to companies and government agencies tackle tough accidents and incidents nationwide.

