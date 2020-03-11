What happens when you mix CBD and Alcohol?

College and high school years make you realize that alcohol and weed do not go well when paired together. The effects of THC in marijuana, when mixed with alcohol, end up creating a feeling known as ‘crossfade’. You can also experience a painful two punch hangover the next morning. But CBD, with its non-psychoactive properties, can change that.

A study suggests there might be no repercussions when you mix alcohol and CBD. CBD’s anti-inflammatory properties and natural antioxidants can help in protecting your liver from oxidative stress generated by alcohol. This means, your body suffers from less stress and hangovers in the long term.

They enhance each other’s effects

People who love alcoholic drinks infused with CBD tend to say that such a combination can promote the feeling of enjoyment and relaxation. Since alcohol reduces inhibition and improves the very feeling of sereneness, CBD makes you feel the same. The experience you have can depend on a number of factors, such as your tolerance levels for alcohol and CBD and, most importantly, how much of each is ingested at a given point of time.

CBD may nullify alcohol’s harmful effects

Since CBD is anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective, it helps shield a person’s brain and body from the toxic effects of alcohol. CBD can work as a potent protector of the delicate and complex neural networks of the brain, and in turn, help your brain to recover from the significant stroke or trauma. If you plan on consuming alcohol with CBD infused products, the damages to neural pathways may get nullified with CBD’s reaction in the process.

And, with anti-inflammatory properties, CBD protects the cells of your brain from oxidation and several other damaging processes. A study also found out that CBD can protect the liver from receiving damage caused by the consumption of alcohol.

CBD can reduce blood alcohol levels

A number of studies have explored the effects of CBD and alcohol when consumed together and alcohol when taken alone. The end test results showed lower blood alcohol levels when CBD was taken at the time of alcohol consumption. This suggests CBD may help boost your body’s ability in order to metabolize alcohol, something which daily marijuana users can testify.

CBD may help alcohol disorder

If there’s one issue that you deal with on an everyday basis, it’s addiction. Alcohol addiction

is a disorder anyone can suffer from. CBD, in such a case, may be helpful in treating the disorder. Several studies on animals found that CBD can give rise to withdrawal, reduce addiction symptoms, and prevent relapses. Even though researchers are still studying the implications carefully, the results of the initial studies show a positive take on how CBD can help in limiting alcohol intake.

Should you mix CBD with alcohol?

Since we all know the popularity of alcoholic beverages infused with CBD, a lot of people recommend some drops of CBD tincture for an exciting twist. If you want to follow such a trend, then get CBD tinctures from a well-known brand like high supplies

If you haven’t tried mixing CBD with alcohol, you need to take note of certain factors like the number of doses and tolerance levels, as discussed in the first point. Proceed with caution and remember that CBD typically interacts with the consumed alcohol within four to six hours of each other.

For instance, if you consume CBD edibles after alcohol, they will deliver the effects slowly since the digestive system needs to process them first. If you happen to consume CBD oil and tinctures, you’ll experience an opposite scenario. Alcoholic beverages, on the other hand, may vary in alcohol content as well. Vodka or whiskey typically accommodate more alcohol as compared to wines and beers.

So, such a process affects in the same way other drinks communicate with CBD products. Even though there are many benefits of consuming CBD with alcohol, you should still consider a few factors like ‘starting slowly’, ‘knowing your limits’ and ‘be as much responsible as you can’, while mixing CBD with alcohol.

Roughly 50% of the entire medical cannabis users applied for the CBD card to substitute alcohol, as brought forward by a recent study done in Vancouver by the University of British Columbia. This data is a remarkable indication of how the legalization of CBD has helped people suffering from alcohol abuse, by empowering them with prevention strategies.

It appears that mixing alcohol and CBD has some potential to intensify characteristic effects. That being said, CBD products have found their way into several alcoholic beverages, especially beer. Since studies and researches vary when it comes to different amounts of doses for CBD and alcohol, you can go through the points mentioned above in order to understand the benefits and implications. However, if you happen to be interested in studying more about bringing these two substances together, talk to your doctor.

