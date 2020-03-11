Woman Crush Wednesday: From Russia With Love! Q and A With Playboy Playmate, Iryna Ivanova!

Russian women.

Sexy. Cold. Dangerous.

No other women are as alluring, dangerous, magnetically attractive or as enigmatically irresistible as they are. Perhaps it is the accent, the way they speak, or how well they maintain themselves, but make no mistake, they lay claim to being the hottest in the world, and wear their crown with unapologetic confidence.

For close to a millennia, Russian women from Catherine The Great to Anna Kournikova have held the world in the palm of their cold warm palm of their hands thanks to a proverbial mystery about them that has drawn men to them for centuries.

Whether they are Cold War spies like Keri Russell’s KGB spy, Elizabeth Jennings in FX’s The Americans to modern-day femme fatales such as Anna Chapman, Russian women are everywhere from online dating sites to current-day entertainment and sports.

Names such as Mila Kunis, Maria Sharapova, Milla Jovovich to Irina Shayk have triggered more than a few random Google searches. Yes, while other countries such as The United States, Brazil, Canada, Poland, Colombia, Italy, Australia and Turkey all have stupid-hot women of their own, there is just SOMETHING about a woman from Moscow and St. Petersburg that’ll buckle any man’s knees.

Look no further than Victoria’s Secret or your feed on Instagram and chances are that if you see a next-level hottie on your feed, chances are she hails from Mother Russia. While the Cold War ended almost 20 years ago, Russia is starting a new one with its seemingly now-stop array of homeland-grown hotties ready to conquer the West.

One such agent of seduction is Playboy Playmate, Iryna Ivanova.

Born in the southwestern Russian city of Voronezh and raised in the port Black Sea Crimeanian town of Fedosiya, the uber-busty jet-setting Russian doll has been burning up Instagram for a hot minute thanks to her scantily-clad images of her 30GGG breasts, dark hair and other assets that have helped her earn 5.6 million followers to date.

A grad student of the University of Arizona, Iryna landed the cover of Playboy in August 2011 shortly after earning her MBA. A world traveler, Iryna prides herself on posting the sexiest boobie pics around and makes no apologies for her uber-hotness. More often then not, she is likely to be seen displaying her rack of DAMN on both her main Instagram and her “more modest” fashion modelling IG account, @hipdoll

Clearly someone who doesn’t take herself too serious, Iryna also produces exclusive sexy content for Celeb.TV while wearing some of her fave brands such as Fashion Nova and Catwalk Connection in a witty, tongue-in-cheek manner that’ll make even the most uptight prude giggle a little on the inside.

Below is my Q and A with Iryna as we talk boobs, dick pics, Resting Bitch Face, having money in the bank, opening a Salvation Army for Instagram babes and why she’s a super-expensive date.