What is Pitra Dosh in Kundali? Learn the Remedies for Pitra Dosh

Pitra Dosh is a crucial element in Indian astrology. There is a common belief that Pitra Dosh is the curse from the ancestors. It’s entirely a myth but it’s important to understand the true meaning of Pitra Dosh as it can be misleading sometimes if people consider it a curse. It’s not a curse but it’s a karmic debt of one’s ancestors. The person who has been suffering from Pitra Dosh must pay the karmic debt in order to get rid of the malefic effects of this dosh. If the ancestor of any people has committed a sin or mistake, then the person who has formed Pitra Dosh in his horoscope is held accountable for all the sin. It may seem unfair that a person who hasn’t committed a sin is being held accountable for the mistakes that his forefathers did.

However, the malefic effects can be quite dangerous and can create innumerable problems if the karmic debts are not paid off. The native can easily feel once he has Pitra Dosh in his kundali because he will face unexpected hardships in his life. People will have severe problems in the entire lifespan. Even for a simple task, the native may have to undergo immense hardship. Sometimes people suffer from lack of money and mental decisiveness due to having Pitra Dosh. There are several reasons or sins that can bring a malefic effect on one’s kundali. Let’s take a look at the reasons,

If the forefathers have treated humans or any animal with cruelty including abuses, torture, killing, etc. Cruelty on any living creature has direct or indirect involvement in developing Pitra Dosh in kundali .

If someone stores something forcefully or by deceiving others through an unlawful or unethical manner, then it can trigger a malefic effect in the coming times.

Wealth accumulation by forceful means or wrong means can result in Pitra Dosh.

If someone has abused any living creature mentally, physically, and sexually, it can lead to Pitra Dosh.

Speaking ill of someone, spreading false news, making false allegations, speaking with the wrong intention, all these have indirect or direct involvement in developing Pitra Dosh .

However, it doesn’t mean everyone suffers due to the bad karma that their forefathers have done. It only occurs when the planets attain the exact position in their horoscopes. Some of the common planetary positions for Pitra Dosh are the following,

Common Planetary Position for Pitra Dosh:

If the Rahu, the Saturn, and the Venus are positioned at the 5th house of the horoscope. In this way, the planet’s sun becomes malefic and shows a negative effect.

When the Ketu has taken a position in the 4th house of the horoscope, then it forms Pitra Dosh, and the native experiences the negative effects of planet moon. Sometimes the planet moon takes a position in the 6th house or 3rd house of the horoscope and brings malefic effects.

When the sun or Rahu or moon, all of these planets, or any of these planets takes the position in the 7th house of the native’s horoscope, then it brings the auspicious effects too. These are some of the common planetary positions that a native has in his horoscope when the Pitra Dosh is formed.

The Remedies for Pitra Dosh:

The effects of Pitra Dosh or Pithru Dosham can be extremely dangerous. The native will have difficulties in dealing with every single phase in his life. Their children can get affected due to this dosh. The native can have trouble in marriage. Sometimes the household faces diseases throughout their lifespan due to this. The Pitra Dosh creates a negative ambiance in the house and the native can often remain in debts irrespective of all his efforts.

These are the reasons why the remedies for Pitra Dosh are so crucial when someone is suffering. The ideal way to get rid of this dosh is to consult with an astrologer. Having significant experience and knowledge of the planetary position, he can suggest the best remedy that will work for the native. Every Pitra Dosh is different and hence the remedies are different too. There is no fixed rule to fix this dosh but some of the common remedies are the following-

Performing Welfare

The native can feed the Brahmins, perform pitru tarpan on Amavasya, donate money to the Brahmins, and perform all kinds of social welfare.

Pitra Dosh Nivaran Puja

One of the common remedies for this dosh is to arrange for a puja under the supervision of an expert astrologer. The Pitra Dosh nivaran puja contains two parts including Tripindi Shradh and Pitra Visarjan.

Performing Rituals

It’s important for a native to perform the required rituals and show respect to their ancestors. The rituals include conducting the shradh with sincerity, offering water to pitras during the shradh, offering water to lord shiva on a daily basis, or banyan tree to minimize the malefic effects of the dosh.

