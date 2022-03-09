Mold is a common problem in homes and businesses. It can cause problems such as allergies, asthma, bad breath, and nausea. Mold is also a public health hazard because it can release formaldehyde, which can be dangerous for people of all ages. If homeowners think they may have mold, the first thing they should do is call their home or business practice and ask for a professional to check it out. If they find mold on any part of their property, they need to clean it or contact a mold remediation company for professional services. This blog post discusses mold remediation tips and prevention.

Make sure that no water leaks are present.

Water dripping from a leaky faucet or pipe will allow moisture into the air and create an environment perfect for mold growth. Also, make sure that there aren’t puddles of standing water anywhere around their home. This could lead to unwanted bacteria growth.





Check the temperature.

A high humidity level combined with warm temperatures allows for mold growth, so they should contact a mold removal service immediately if they notice any signs of a mold infestation. This means that if their home has air conditioning installed, it needs to be turned off when they want to prevent mold growth. Commercial mold remediation ensures that proper ventilation systems are maintained throughout the entire process. These are usually not included in home maintenance plans.

Have regular inspections performed by professionals.

If they use this tip often enough, they might even get their house inspected once a year! Regularly inspecting their home is important to watch for cracks and other damage caused by moisture. Cracks in walls, ceilings, or foundations allow mold spores to enter the structure, causing serious issues.

If they see these signs, it could mean that their homes are at risk of mold growth, especially since they seem to appear when they don’t need them. Call a commercial mold remediation company right away and tell them exactly how many areas in their home show signs of mold growth.

Check for cracks and holes in walls.

Cracks and holes provide entry points for insects and other small animals who could carry mold spores into areas where they wouldn’t normally be found. Their best bet would be to replace these parts with new ones before letting them go. This helps ensure that nothing falls through the gaps and enters their home. Even though it seems like they happen every day, it’s better to be safe than sorry. Mold can live long after being removed, but replacing old items with brand new materials is best.

Cleaning supplies.

Using cleaning supplies that are effective against mold is extremely helpful in keeping their home free of mold, particularly since some molds produce toxic substances. Bleach, chlorine products, ammonia, and petroleum-based chemicals are effective against mold growth. Most commercial mold remediation companies will use only the safest methods available. They’ll start by thoroughly drying up spilled liquids and spills on floors and surfaces inside and outside of their home. Then, they’ll remove all contaminated materials and wash everything down.

Proper insulation is key.

Insulation keeps heat from being released into the atmosphere, preventing it from accumulating in spaces like basements. This prevents moisture from accumulating in those places as well. Without moisture accumulation in their homes, mold cannot grow. Insulating their homes will help keep their basement and crawlspace dryer too. It’s essential for maintaining an eco-friendly way of life.

Keep their home well ventilated.

It sounds pretty basic, but it’s always good practice to ensure adequate airflow within their home. When humid weather hits, it can create ideal conditions for mold growth. Call a professional right away if they smell musty odors coming from their home. They’re trained to find hidden mold and handle the situation properly.

Check exposed pipes.

These are very easy to miss because they’re usually made of wood. Moisture buildup within these types of structures can lead to severe problems. Pipes that drip water frequently needs to be checked regularly. Make sure that they have tight seals so that no air leaks occur. A leaking pipe could result in mildew, rot, bacteria, and fungi invading their home over time.

Use waterproof sheeting.

Waterproof roofing material helps prevent rainwater from entering gutters and eaves. They also prevent water from getting trapped under tarps and other covers on roofs. The reason why? They trap any moisture that gets underneath them. This makes it much harder for moisture to accumulate around the base of the building.

