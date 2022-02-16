What could be more important than good nutrition? Nutrition is a topic that is regularly being brought up by just about everyone, including health care professionals, the media, your family, and friends. While everyone knows it’s important to eat a balanced diet full of essential nutrients, many people don’t know why or how much they should do so.

In order to ensure good physical and mental health, a balanced diet is needed. There must be a balance of six nutrients in one’s diet: carbohydrates, proteins, fats, vitamins, minerals, and water. These nutrients come from the food we eat every day. Consuming these daily is necessary for us to grow and remain healthy.





Let’s dive further into these six nutrients.

Carbohydrates

Carbohydrates are the main energy source for everyone, whether you’re an adult or child. Carbohydrates are sources of glucose molecules that our bodies use as fuel for basic bodily functions and movement.

When we don’t get enough carbs in our diet, our body will burn fat for energy to produce more fuel. This is why we feel weak and lethargic. Some good sources of carbs can be found in fruits, vegetables, and legumes.

Proteins

Proteins build cells and all systems within our body, including hair, skin, muscles, and bones. They allow for growth and development in children and keep the body functioning daily.

If we do not get enough protein from our diet, our body will take protein from other sources. You might lose muscle mass, strength, and feel fatigued. Animal sources such as poultry, fish, and eggs are regarded as good sources of protein.

Fats

The two types of fats we need to be aware of in our diet are unsaturated and saturated. Unsaturated fats reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease by lowering bad cholesterol (Low-density lipoprotein) and increasing good cholesterol (High-density lipoprotein). Fish, avocado, nuts, and legumes contain this type of fat.

On the other hand, saturated fats can increase bad cholesterol. High levels of bad cholesterol can lead to serious health issues like diabetes, chronic kidney disease, and hypothyroidism. These fats can be commonly found in sweets, processed meats, and fried foods.

Vitamins

Vitamins are organic compounds that the body needs in small amounts to function properly for growth, development, cellular maintenance, and reproduction. There are two types of vitamins: fat-soluble and water-soluble.

Fat-soluble vitamins like Vitamin A, D, E, and K are stored in the body’s fatty tissue. This type of vitamin is taken into the body with fats found in foods such as fish and dairy products. Water-soluble vitamins are not stored by the body, which means they need to be replenished daily. These include Vitamin C and the B Vitamins found in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.

Minerals

Minerals are inorganic substances that the body needs to function properly. They help maintain the normal functioning of cells, tissues, and organs. Like vitamins, minerals are found naturally in foods like or can be taken as supplements. Some common minerals include calcium, iron, magnesium, zinc, and phosphorous.

Water

Water is the most important nutrient because it keeps every single system in the body working properly. It’s recommended for men to drink 3.7 liters a day, while women should drink 2.7 liters.

Water helps maintain body temperature, keeps joints lubricated, and cushions organs while protecting them from shock. It also helps keep skin healthy by removing waste through sweat and regulates blood pressure, among other functions.

Achieving a balanced diet is not too difficult. It is all about eating the right amounts of different types of food every day.

It is important to remember that a well-balanced diet does not have to be complicated and bland. Eating healthy does not mean eating bland food without flavor or variety, but instead, being aware of the different foods you are eating and what benefits they offer.

