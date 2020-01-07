Why It’s Good To Learn About Your Family History

One thing that completes an individual’s sense of existence is knowing their roots. Knowing your family history goes beyond birthdates, family tree or charts, or even the government census. It’s
essential to have a deeper understanding of who you are by identifying where you came from and how you obtained such beautiful characteristics, like your intelligence, humor, and physical
appearance.
In this post, you’ll learn more about the good reasons why you should learn about your family history.
Knowing Your Roots Resolves Confusion
Human beings have a natural tendency to continuously search for truth, discovering things using high intelligence and skills. So, it’s normal for any person to get confused about their identity and
do everything to resolve it. According to Erik Erikson, the fifth stage of ego is identity versus role confusion.
It is during this stage that adolescents (ages 12 to 18 years old) develop their “sense of self” by trying to be independent. Identity versus role confusion is a developmental conflict that should
be successfully resolved. That’s why relationships and social interactions significantly affect growth and development, not just physically but also psychosocially.
Here are some ways to help resolve confusion and discover and develop your sense of identity:
●DNA Testing: Whether you’re a young adult or a middle-aged adult entering into your senior years, you can find truthful answers to your questions via DNA testing. Using a DNA testing kit for ancestry, you can create a strong foundation between you and your family at a cellular-genetic level.
●Committing to Your Desired Identity: Every person wants to achieve their dreams. In order to resolve any confusion about your identity, make sure that you use your strengths in order to achieve your goals in life. For example, having an athletic body type is a strength you can use to excel in sports. Also, you should perceive your weaknesses as opportunities to become better, like in your career, social relations, and other aspects of your life.
●Talk to Your Family: People who don’t resolve this stage tend to lose a sense of cohesiveness as evidenced by not being able to establish long-term relationships or frequently changing jobs. That’s why open communication is a must for any relationship. If you feel like you’re losing track of your sense of direction by following what your parents or grandparents say instead of listening to your own voice, you can discuss this matter to them so they would be aware of it.
Establish Authentic Core Identity
In one study, it has been found out that orphans are the ones who are most likely to experience depression. Orphans refer to children who are generally deprived of love and care, and who face
social stigma because of losing parent figures. They are at risk of developing psychiatric disorders. That’s why it’s important for every human being to know where they came from to
help them develop their unique core identity.
How can such knowledge help develop your authentic core identity?
●Improves Self-confidence: Having a strong sense of identity through knowing who your parents are will give you a sense of fulfillment, which can develop your self-trust and trust in other people, which, in turn, boosts your confidence.
●Sense of Belongingness: Being part of a family, whether it’s a small or big family, is important because you get to share your experiences, giving you a feeling that you truly belong.
Build Meaningful Relationships
Human beings desire connection and attachment, and being separated from your loved ones can cause anxiety. Knowing your roots and how you came into existence, and living happily with
your family will help you build meaningful relationships, filling that innate need within you.
The more you discover about your ancestors, the more opportunities you’re opening for yourself and your children to connect with one another and develop strong family ties and traditions.
These factors will help you establish healthy relationships, not just with your relatives and friends, but also in the workplace and other social environments.
Become More Resilient
Learning your family history will give you a better understanding of how your family started, the struggles your ancestors faced, how they survived, and the results of their decisions that brought
you into this world. You’ll learn from their shortcomings, which will make you a better spouse, parent, friend, child, or employee.
Society is full of inequalities, discrimination, and stigma, but knowing how your ancestors dealt with them will make you more inspired to face these challenges and become more persevering, motivated, and ready to fight for your rights and best interests.
Conclusion
It’s vital to know your family history because it helps develop your sense of identity, preventing depression caused by role confusion. Knowing your roots will give you satisfaction in terms of
belongingness and establishing meaningful relationships. Also, it makes you more prepared and resilient in facing life’s challenges.
Facebook Comments