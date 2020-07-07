Why Mindomo is the Best Mind mapping Software

In today’s world, it’s somewhat difficult to maximize time and resources without deploying such strategy as mind mapping. And you need a functional, feature-rich mind mapping software to achieve desired results in this regard.

Interestingly, the market is awash with so many mind mapping tools that if intelligence and caution don’t prevail, you may end up splashing your hard-earned cash on a worthless tool.

Mindomo comes as one of the best mind mapping software you can use to inspire creativity, increase productivity, and organize your thought patterns and processes organically. What’s unique about the features, functionality, programs, and pricing of the Mindomo mind mapping tool? A lot is.

Getting Familiar with Mindomo

Like many of the tools out there, Mindomo functions as a mind mapping software but it boasts features that many don’t. It is designed to enhance collaboration and synchronization in mind mapping.

As an outlining and concept mapping tool, Mindomo is designed to present ideas graphically and facilitates organic thinking. These critical functions and features make Mindomo a great tool to connect data and save them in the cloud.

Key Stand-out Features and Functionality of Mindomo

Multiple Pre-built Integrations

One incredible feature of Mindomo is that it’s integrated with a wide array of essential applications useful in various industries and sectors. It is pre-built with Canvas, Microsoft Office (Excel, Word, PowerPoint, and Project), Desire2Learn, and Moodle. These tools help to build collaboration and achieve desirable and desired results through teamwork.

User-friendly and Feature-rich Interface

Mindomo is designed with a user-friendly interface. It is also rich in beautiful ready-made themes, multi-map colors, quality built-in layouts, and amazingly diverse styles. As a stand-alone mind mapping software, Mindomo features an interface that’s very easy to use and customizable.

You can personalize your experience by modifying the layout of the Mindomo mind mapping tool. In another way, you can switch from or transform mind maps to outlines and concept maps, depending on your preference.

With a single click, you can drop and drag your ideas and graphically represent and present them with Mindomo. The look is uniform and feel is consistent across various platforms and devices.

Universal Applicability

Because Mindomo functions strategically to promote and facilitate collaboration, it is a useful application in various industries, including education, governance, businesses, and commerce. For instance, it encourages both online and offline teamwork between employers and employees, management and staff, teachers and students to bring about greater productivity.

Usability and Availability

Unlike many of the mind mapping software out there, Mindomo is available for use on many devices, including laptops, smart mobile phones, PCs, and tablets. This freemium app is also available for download free on iOS and Android devices. What it means is that whenever an idea crosses your mind, you can easily input it in and make recall seamlessly.

Offline-Online Collaboration

One great feature the Mindomo mind mapping software is great for is the power to facilitate synchronization and collaborative works, including editing. Mindomo allows you to attach, import, and export files, including audio files, videos, images, and symbols.

If you need to import files from other mind mapping tools (including, Bubbl.us, Freemind, and MindManager) or convert maps from one file format (PDF) to another, Mindomo is useful to achieve this with a high level of accuracy.

Final Verdict

Truth be told, Mindomo is the mind mapping software to beat in the market. It is second to none when it comes to features and functionalities. Why not start using Mindomo from now on?

