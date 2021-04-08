Owing to recent times of Covid 19 pandemic, using a face mask has become critically important. The face mask is a simple precautionary measure that is used to prevent the spread of infectious diseases. They are designed to cover nose and mouth with strands or ear loops that can be tied at the back of the head. There are many different types of face masks such as dental, surgical, fabric or layer masks. Various companies manufacture different types of masks that are available in several colours and designs. However, it is recommended to use only FDA approved masks.

We all know Covid-19 pandemic has spread its roots across the world; in such conditions using Covid 19 face mask is highly essential and of considerable importance. Government of each country has put forward some guidelines in order to protect their citizens from getting affected by Covid-19 infection; these guidelines include maintaining social distance, using Covid 19 face mask, well ventilated and clean rooms, washing and keeping hands clean, avoiding crowded places or social gatherings and not coughing on tissues.

What are the Different Categories of Face Masks?

Face masks are broadly divided into three categories – Surgical masks, N95 masks, and Fabric masks.

Surgical Masks : These are also known as medical masks. These are disposable masks that come in loose-fit style and are worn to protect the user’s nose and mouth from droplets of infection. It also protects others by limiting their exposure to the saliva and respiratory secretions of the wearer. It helps to filter out large particles during inhalation.

N95 masks: It is a kind of respirator that offers more protection than surgical masks. It has the ability to filter out both small and large particles during inhalation. These masks are carefully designed so that they block 95% of small particles. They are equipped with some valves that release the unfiltered air during exhalation. They are also disposable.

Fabric masks: These are made from tightly woven cotton or other material that are easily available. These are designed with multiple layers of fabric so that droplets of infection are trapped inside them when the wearer coughs, sneezes or talks. Covid 19 face mask made from fabric has turned out to be highly beneficial in reducing the spread of the pandemic. Moreover, these are a cost-effective solution. While surgical and N95 masks are sometimes short in supply, these cloth or fabric masks are easily available and can be made at home also. You can wash them and reuse it.

How to Wear Covid 19 Face Mask?



Wearing Covid 19 face mask the right way is important to prevent yourself from infectious diseases and is highly imperative when you are around unknown people and especially in public areas where physical distancing is hard to follow.

Wash your hands before you touch the face mask.

Unbox the mask and check if it has any holes or not.

Determine which side of the face mask is front and which is back, so that it can be worn properly.

Now place the face mask over your nose and mouth and tie at the back of the head with strands’ help or put the loops around your ears.

Tips To Follow While Using Covid 19 Face Mask

Certain precautions need to be followed while using a face mask which is as follows:

Always wash or sanitize your hands while putting on or taking off face mask.

If your mask has become wet or dirty, then take a new one.

While removing, untie or lift them off from the loops without touching the mask’s front part.

Don’t put the mask on someone who has difficulty breathing or cannot remove on their own.

Don’t use masks on children below two years of age.

Always wear a surgical mask if you are over 60, have any medical condition, or simply feel unwell.

Using a face mask is highly recommended if you are taking care of an ill family member.

Masks have become the new normal and are going to stay for long. Realizing the need of the hour, it is imperative to use face masks and follow all other guidelines set by your country’s government to prevent the spread of Covid-19 across the world as a whole.

