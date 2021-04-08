There is a heavy debate on if the Dallas Cowboys should trade up in the NFL draft. With that, even more questions arose. Should a receiver be drafted? Should defense be drafted? Should the Dallas Cowboys trade up in the draft? My short answer is no.

The Dallas Cowboys headed into this offseason in desperate need of help in their secondary. The unit was one of only seven that allowed opposing passers to throw for a passer rating of 100 or better last year and has often struggled to get takeaways.

Needless to say, the team could definitely use an upgrade at both the cornerback and safety position, and at this point in free agency (Hopefully, this changes) the organization has not yet addressed either of these concerns adequately. That only exacerbates the importance of addressing these needs through the draft and this pick would go a long way to do that for Dallas.

A player such as Patrick Surtain II is a must for the Dallas Cowboys.

Why Draft Patrick Surtain

Patrick Surtain II has the advantage of pedigree (his father was a three-time Pro Bowl cornerback in the NFL), recency (he actually played in 2020 unlike Farley, who opted out), and the fact that he played tougher competition and on bigger stages than Farley. Nevertheless, with Farley already off the board, this decision became significantly easier.

The 20-year old defensive back played an integral role in Alabama’s championship run last season and managed to post career-highs in pass deflections with nine and tackles for a loss with 3.5. Surtain was not quite as good at getting takeaways as Farley, but the young defender did manage to force eight turnovers during his three-years with the Crimson Tide (four interceptions and four forced fumbles).

The other advantage that Surtain brings to the table is the fact that by selecting him the Cowboys reunite him with his former teammate cornerback Trevon Diggs. In his rookie year for Dallas Diggs led the team in interceptions and pass deflections despite only playing 12 games. The idea of starting two highly touted prospects out of Alabama at the cornerback position is intriguing, to say the least.

The Dallas Cowboys address a position of need here in the first round and nab one of the best defensive players in this draft class in the process. Regardless of where one comes down on the debate between Farley and Surtain II either one would instantly improve the Dallas secondary and would be a good pick with this selection.

Other Positions Of Need

The Cowboys will have Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup. At tight end, the Boys have Blake Jarwin, Dalton Schultz, newly signed Jeremy Sprinkle to name a few. Yet people seem to be drooling over draft prospect Kyle Pitts.

Pitts would be a nice pick, but there are much more pressing issues. Tyrone Crawford recently retired – there’s another position of need. Cornerback, safety, even linebackers should be top priority. The weakest aspect of their defense was turnovers. Digging even deeper, the Cowboys could also use help rushing the opposing quarterback.

Should the Dallas Cowboys Trade Up In The Draft?

Should the Dallas Cowboys Trade Up In the draft? The answer is a resounding NO. Unless the team is going to snatch up a player they need in a big way, there is no need to make any big trades. In my estimation, the Cowboys know their weakest link. Defense wins championships- and the Dallas Cowboys can’t even win games.

