Why You Should Get a Swim Spa This Year

So you are probably standing at your backyard and thinking of making some changes, or you are looking for a new way you and your family can spend time together. No matter what your motivation is, a swim spa is an excellent solution for you that offers the combined benefit of a hot tub and a swimming pool. In this article, you will discover why you need a swim spa and how to get one.

What Is An Outdoor Spa?

An outdoor spa is a large tub or pool of water that lets you swim against water current. It is designed to serve therapeutic, relaxation, or pleasure purposes. Some have powerful jets that are used for massage. Swim spas are typically referred to as hot tubs, Jacuzzi and spa swimming pool. Compared to the typical bathtub, a spa is designed to be used by more than one person at a time, with some models accommodating up to five people.

How To Choose a Swim Spa

Looking for the best swim spa for your particular needs can be difficult if you don’t know what to look out for in the first place. There are so many sizes and features available, choosing one can be daunting. So how do you choose the best swim spa?

Swim spas are a combination of therapy, relaxation, exercise, and even family fun. When it comes to deciding the best swim spa for you, here are some factors to consider:

1) What will it be used for

The first thing to consider when choosing a swim spa is to determine what your swim spa will be for. You are going to narrow down your choices when you define why you are buying a swim spa. Some of the reasons for buying one include wanting a pool for the family, buying one for fitness, or just a place to relax after a hard day’s work.

2) Price

Price is a crucial factor that determines your swim spa investment. It is necessary to consider not just the purchase price but maintenance and other long-term costs as well. The best option is never to buy the cheapest spa because you might end up spending more while it does not meet the standard quality.

3) Current Control

With regards to finding the best swim spa, the current control is another important consideration. If you want to buy a family-type swim spa, having a strong current might not be much to worry about. Likewise, if your swim spa is mainly going to be for exercise, a spa with easy to control current is the right choice as it allows you to change the current to various strengths.

4) Size

Swim spas come in different shapes and sizes, which makes it essential that you are getting a size that can fit your garden or purpose. An important factor in selecting a size is how many people will use per time. If your family is small, a three-person hot tub would most likely suit your needs. However, if you are planning to have some friends over, you’ll need a five-person tub, and if it’s a party, a ten-seater spa will do nicely.

Why You Should Buy An Outdoor Spa

If you are not sure about buying an outdoor spa by now, here are some reasons why you should start considering buying one today:

An outdoor spa is a great place to socialize or to relax

A swim spa offers a great way to treat sore muscles or body aches and pains.

A soak in a swim spa or hot tub promotes uninterrupted slumber as sitting in a hot tub can raise body temperature and enhance your ability to fall asleep.

Steam rising from a hot tub can clear nasal passages. It is well known that inhaling warm air helps clear upper respiratory problems.

Swim spas have therapeutic jets that move up and down the spine to soothe inflamed tissues and relieve pain.

Soaking in a swim spa can ease headache pain, especially pain from tension headaches. With the relaxation of the body, the muscles in the head relax as well.

An outdoor hot hub can bring life to your backyard and will be a featured showpiece.

Whether with family or friends, sitting in a tub affords a way to relax and socialize.

Conclusion

Swim spas offer the combined benefit of a pool and hot but in one place. Because they are easy to maintain, energy efficient, and extend the swimming season, they make an excellent pool option for the family.

Nothing beats the calm and comfort of a swim spa, and this is why JNJ Spas uses revolutionary advanced technology for its swim spas. JNJ Spas is the most technologically-advanced and reliable company that provides the perfect spa experience with swim spas that are designed and constructed to perfection using high-quality materials and innovative processes. This is why they are only known for high-quality products with the latest advancements in insulation, filtration, heating systems, and more.

