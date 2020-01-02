Do’s and Don’ts of WordPress Web Design for Beginners

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















WordPress is a CMS platform that allows users to create websites, irrespective of their skill level. It caters to a lot of different users as well, since it can create anything from a site for a local shop to a local corporation or even an individual’s blog. Thanks to a wide variety of themes and features, anyone can utilize the platform to get their content to consumers.

Yet, even the easiest site to use has a bit of a learning curve, even if it isn’t a large one. After all, you still have to get used to the layout of the platform and how to make the most out of the features they offer.

Luckily, one of the greatest things about WordPress is that thanks to its large community, there are plenty of tips from the community about how to make the most of the platform. These dos and don’ts are some of that community insight to help you out.

Do: Work with a Professional

Even though WordPress is made as an accessible option to both beginners and professionals, it’s still a tool that can take some getting used to. So, it’s a good idea to reach out for some help. WordPress web design services offer their clients a level of expertise not only in technical tasks but in practical advice as well. This will help get your company’s website started on the right foot and take out the trial and error that many beginners go through.

Don’t: Rely Too Heavily On Plugins

Plugins are helpful tools on WordPress. According to WP Rocket, there are more than 50,000 plugins on WordPress now and that number is only growing thanks to both the platform and its users. They cover everything from adding functionality to the site to streamlining maintenance processes.

However, going overboard by adding a lot of unnecessary plugins will have a negative effect on the design and the loading time of the site as well.

Do: EmphasizeOn Search Engine Optimization

Search engine optimization, or SEO, refers to the techniques that content creators use to ensure their content come up as early as possible in search engine results. Developers need to use SEO techniques effectively because the higher a site ranks in a search engine, the more traffic it will get. SEO techniques range from using keywords in the content and tags on a website to technical aspects such as the load time of the site.

Don’t: Leave the Initial Design Forever

Even if a site has the best design possible on its release, that design won’t work forever. Developers need to update it over time to cater to the needs and wants of consumers to stay relevant over time. Without doing this, even sites that had the best reception upon release will fade out of favor if it remains stagnant.

Do: Listen to Feedbacks

At the end of the day, a website needs to cater to consumers’ needs to retain their attention. It needs to be intuitive to use and engaging to explore. Unfortunately, it’s hard to get this right on the first try every time but this doesn’t mean that all hope is lost.

As you create and maintain your company’s website, make sure to listen and react to consumers’ feedback. If they aren’t happy with the features, change them to better fit their preferences.

Conclusion

WordPress is a popular platform because it’s easy for beginners to adapt to, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t things that you should and shouldn’t do for the best results. Developers should ensure that they call on help from design services, keep SEO as a top priority, and listen to site users. They shouldn’t rely too heavily on plugins or leave the finished site the same forever. Keeping the mentioned tips in mind will help your site takes off without much stress.

