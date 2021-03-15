The best food and drink suppliers are out there – now the question is, can you find them? If you are operating a food and drink business enterprise, whether you are manufacturing products using fruit juice concentrate or you are producing other items such as condiments, jams, pickled products, and more, it’s in your best interest to select your food or drink suppliers as carefully as possible because you will be relying on them for your ingredients. So how can you ensure that you are choosing the right food and drink supplier and source you really need? Here’s your step-by-step guide.

Determine your company’s criteria

The first step is to determine your company’s criteria in terms of your food and drink supplier. Your supplier will have to meet your criteria, and you should have a list of top considerations such as their lead time, the minimum and maximum order quantity, their capability of delivering the products to your door, their processes for quality assurance, and their payment terms. Ask them about all these, and you should also ask them regarding their return policy. Ultimately, you want a supplier who is responsive and who can communicate with you as clearly as possible.

Check through your options

Once you know your criteria for your food and drink supplier, it’s time to check through your options. You can make a shortlist of potential suppliers and go through other criteria as well, such as their reputation, the type of business they have (whether they are wholesale, a drop-shipping supplier, a private-label producer or manufacturer, and more). A good supplier will also be able to provide insurance and protection from fraud, and when going through your list, check other businesses’ reviews as well.

If you have a specific product or specific requirements in mind, ask them about this. For instance, if you are looking for fruit juice concentrate, then it follows that you should speak to fruit juice concentrate suppliers such as https://www.eebriansmith.com/fruit-juice-suppliers-uk-fruit-juice-concentrate-suppliers-uk. Suppliers who specialise in such products should also provide you with options regarding flavours and packaging formats, as well as traceability, which is very important for many businesses today.

Request quotes

When you have your shortlist of suppliers, request quotes. These quotes or bids will help you determine which one is the most suitable, particularly in terms of quality standards and your budget. Pay close attention to the supplier’s pricing because you don’t want to select a food and drink supplier whose goods are so expensive that they are already cutting into your business’ profit margin. At this point, you can even request further proof of validity from your food and drink supplier by requesting product samples, for instance, and asking for accreditation or compliance certification.

Communicate with your chosen supplier

When you have made your decision regarding your food and drink supplier, it’s time to communicate with them and negotiate the terms of the contract. Ensure that the contract and agreement will guarantee good pricing, and if you are unsure about the terms, you can always consult with a solicitor who can go through the agreement on your behalf. If you want, you can negotiate a short-term agreement or contract to serve as a trial run.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

