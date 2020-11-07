INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Good news boxing friends !! Welcome to Devin Haney vs Yuriorkis Gamboa boxing match live HD stream today. The Haney VS Gamboa boxing match will be a great fight, So my boxing friends join us to watch this boxing game. Devin Haney vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa: Fight date, start time, how to watch on DAZN. The WBC lightweight champion returns to action on DAZN on Saturday, Nov. 7. Tonight at 8 pm ET streaming live on DAZN, Devin Haney returns to defend the WBC lightweight title against Yuriorkis Gamboa in the main event from Hollywood, Florida, with a pair of heavyweight bouts and more prospects in action on the undercard.

Right now, the lightweight division is on fire with Teofimo Lopez Jr. and Gervonta Davis notching big wins in the last couple of weeks. Now, it’s time for another rising star in the 135-pound weight class to make a statement as Devin Haney puts the WBC title on the line against former unified featherweight titleholder Yuriorkis Gamboa on Saturday from the Hard Rock Live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Florida.

Haney (24-0 15 KOs) steps back into the ring for the first time since November 2019 when he defeated Alfredo Santiago to defend his championship for the first time successfully on the Logan Paul-KSI undercard. Following the fight, Haney went on to have right shoulder surgery. Haney had targeted bouts with Adrien Broner and Gary Russell Jr., but Gamboa was the one willing to step up to the plate and challenge the 21-year-old. Haney knows Gamboa has been through the ringer with some of the best the sport has to offer.

“Yuriokis Gamboa is a dangerous and experienced fighter,” Haney said. “He’s a former unified world champion, and he has been in the ring with some of the best. He hurt Terence Crawford with a big shot, so his power is not to be ignored. He beat Orlando Salido who beat Vasiliy Lomachenko. Less than a year ago he took Gervonta Davis into the 12th round, something no one has ever been able to do. Gamboa is a true warrior and I’m not taking him lightly. I’ve called out all the top names, and I finally got someone who will challenge me for my title. I intend on making a statement in this fight. My hunger is on another level. It’s time to show the world who the best fighter in boxing is and that’s me!”

Without question, Gamboa (30-3 18 KOs) is Haney’s toughest date to date. The Cuban is a 2004 Olympic gold medalist and faced pound-for-pound great Crawford and Davis. In the early part of his 12th-round TKO defeat to Davis, Gamboa suffered an Achilles tear and fought until the very end. After the fight, Gamboa underwent surgery to repair the injury. Gamboa is getting his third opportunity to become a two-weight world champion and knows this could be the final time he gets a crack at the gold.

“I’m extremely thankful to God for allowing this fight to happen and for the miracle of healing my Achilles,” Gamboa said. “I’ve been dreaming and wishing of fighting for the WBC Green Belt ever since I was an amateur in Cuba. I’m ready and determined to win this title for my fans and to prove those who wrote me off as a washed-up fighter wrong. I came up short against Davis because of my Achilles in the second round, but I fought the rest of the fight on one foot, hurting him in the middle rounds. You are going to see a healthy Gamboa fight with both of my legs, fists and warrior heart of mine. With God’s blessings I will come out victorious Nov. 7.”

Can Haney rise to the occasion and have a spectacular performance to keep himself in the conversation at lightweight? Will Gamboa be able to show he’s got more in the gas tank?

Here’s a complete guide to the Haney vs. Gamboa fight card.

When is Devin Haney vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa?

Date: Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020

Time: 8 p.m. ET

The Haney vs. Gamboa card gets underway at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday. Haney and Gamboa are expected to make their ring walks about 11 p.m. ET, but the time depends on the length of the earlier fights.

Haney vs. Gamboa TV, live stream: How to watch

The Haney vs. Gamboa fight isn’t available via traditional pay-per-view or a linear TV channel. Boxing fans can instead sign up to watch the fight online with DAZN, the global sports live-streaming service. DAZN is available in the U.S., Canada, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Japan, Italy, Spain and Brazil, and is expanding to include more than 200 countries and territories in December. Others today big event

DAZN can be streamed on a variety of platforms, including Roku, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Apple iOS, Android, Xbox One, Playstation 4 and Playstation 3, many smart TVs, as well as Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer and Safari browsers via DAZN.

How much does the Haney vs. Gamboa fight cost?

New subscribers to DAZN can sign up for a monthly subscription or annual pass to watch the fight. Pricing options vary by region. In the U.S., the annual pass — which includes access to all of DAZN’s live events, as well as highlights, behind-the-scenes features and original shows — is $99.99. Those who prefer a monthly plan can sign up for $19.99.

For current subscribers, the fight is already included as part of your plan.

Where is the Haney vs. Gamboa fight?

The Haney vs. Gamboa fight will take place at the Hard Rock Live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Florida.

This marks the first time Haney competes at the venue, while Gamboa fights for the second time at Hard Rock Live. In his first fight in the United States, in October 2007, Gamboa beat Adailton de Jesus via sixth-round TKO.

Devin Haney record and bio

Name: Devin Haney

Nationality: American

Born: Nov. 17, 1998

Height: 5-8

Reach: 71 inches

Total fights: 24

Record: 24-0 with 15 knockouts

Yuriorkis Gamboa record and bio

Name: Yuriorkis Gamboa

Nationality: Cuban

Born: Dec. 23, 1981

Height: 5-5 ½

Reach: 65 inches

Total fights: 33

Record: 30-3 with 18 knockouts

Haney vs. Gamboa fight card

Devin Haney vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa for Haney’s WBC Lightweight title

Filip Hrgovic vs. Rydell Booker; Heavyweight

Zhilei Zhang vs. Devin Vargas; Heavyweight

Reshat Mati vs. Marcos Mojica; Welterweight

Raymond Ford vs. Rafael Reyes; Featherweight

Darren Cunningham vs. Juan Gabriel Medina; Junior Featherweight

Arthur Biyarslanov vs. Juan Jose Martinez

https://mymmanews.com/haney-vs-gamboa-live-stream-boxing-reddit-free-broadcast-dazn-tonights-main-event-full-fight-game-time-tv-coverage/

https://programminginsider.com/devin-haney-vs-yuriorkis-gamboa-live-stream-boxing-free-reddit-%e0%a5%a4-uk-start-time-fight-card-dazn-tv-odds/

https://mymmanews.com/2020-aew-full-gear-live-streaming-reddit-free-how-to-watch-match-card-start-time-ppv-tv-channel/

https://programminginsider.com/aew-full-gear-2020-live-stream-wrestling-full-gear-event-free-reddit-%e0%a5%a4-match-card-price-predictions-start-time/

https://mymmanews.com/2020-breeders-cup-classic-live-stream-horse-racing-reddit-free-online-how-to-watch-tv-channel-start-time-races-card/

https://programminginsider.com/breeders-cup-2020-races-live-stream-horse-racing-free-reddit-%e0%a5%a4-entries-contenders-odds-post-time/

https://programminginsider.com/breeders-cup-2020-live-free-stream-reddit-how-to-watch-horse-racing-online-horses-odds-post-time/

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/Reddit-Devin-Haney-vs-Yuriorkis-Gamboa-Live-streaming-FREE–d5bef39667c24c2ba76d1b80488a696c

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/Wrestling—AEW-Full-Gear-2020-Live-stream-fre-stream-reddit-online–f7382583f58646cd859ff0c7313b87f1

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/2020-AEW-Full-Gear-Live-stream-FREE-Reddit-Online–8a2039048a5c495bb1990a66bc3d1afa

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/Haney-vs-Gamboa-fight-live-streams-reddit-free-coverage–2e62fb3b2286415f9f53f4ff727610a7

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/boxing-reddit-Haney-vs-Gamboa-Live-Stream-Reddit–cad6f43315e24b8a8f7182401b6b88cb

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/Live-Boxing-Streams-Yuriorkis-Gamboa-vs-Devin-Haney–ac28250b856f4ce5bdb2a157d7904bb4

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/Haney-vs-Gamboa-Reddit-Watch-Gamboa-vs-Haney-Boxing-fight–1aa5a9d3f709460fbbb840d3ad6ec869

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/Yuriorkis-Gamboa-vs-Devin-Haney-Boxing-Live-reddit–8b213c7459114af3a5d9c440d57c044c

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/AEW-Full-Gear-FREE-Live-stream-watch-reddit-oNline–8ad9f1dd59294cc5823a69a898bd819f

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/watch-AEW-Full-Gear-Live-Stream–a08e4337ce5543f6b9f8e2e5d95ce2cd

The 21-year-old Haney is a big favorite against the 38-year-old Gamboa for pretty obvious reasons. He’s much younger, much fresher, naturally a bigger guy, and Gamboa is coming off of a major Achilles injury suffered last December. Haney did undergo shoulder surgery after his Nov. 2019 fight, too, but it’s anticipated he’ll be in the better shape for, again, the obvious reasons.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

