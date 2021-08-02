If you are looking for inspiration to make an original gift to your friend, you are in the right place. Here are some gift ideas by ArtPix 3D gifts . We offer you different original ideas to surprise your invisible friend, all of them with different prices and characteristics so that you can choose the gift that best suits your invisible friend.





Smart temperature control cup

Original, right? This intelligent mug lets you control the temperature of your drink and keep it hot for as long as you like. The warmer is compatible with various glasses: glass, stainless steel, or ceramic. It can become the ideal complement to someone who works behind a computer and enjoys drinking coffee or tea.

A 3D Photo Crystal

Sometimes we can make something special for our friends in the way we like. One of the best ways to engrave these moments of friendship is to order personalized crystals online. Artpix3D provides you with tons of valuable ideas on how to transfer your love story into a crystal online. For example, images to celebrate thanksgiving day will give you some fresh and original ideas. You can also dig into their blog for even more gift ideas. You can look for variable crystal types and find the best one for your friend.

UNO card game

UNO cards are mythical, famous for always having endless moments of fun. Giving these cards to an invisible friend can be just as good for your invisible friend as it is for you. Why? Because surely, as soon as you open the gift, you will want to release them and start playing. It can be a lovely way to liven up your invisible friend’s dinner.

A Smoothie jug

This type of glass jug has become very fashionable lately to drink rich smoothies and even cocktails in it. In this case, thanks to the giftoriginal.com website, you can personalize it with an invisible friend message.

Rainbow socks

No, it’s not sushi, even if it looks like it. They are socks in a hilarious package, imitating two pieces of delicious sushi. Socks are always valuable and necessary, and this can be a small original detail to have with your invisible friend if you want to surprise him.

A Cervical massager

Is your invisible friend the typical person who constantly complains about back pain? So this can be a gift that is as original as it is functional. Even if you don’t have back pain, using this shoulder massager can be very pleasant. In addition to the movement offered by the device, it comes with a heat function to be able to use the thermotherapy technique. The massage nodes simulate a Shiatsu-type pressure massage.

An Electric corkscrew

If your invisible friend enjoys wine, then you can think about giving him some related accessories—for example, this electric corkscrew. In addition to being super good, when you take it out at dinner with friends and uncork any bottle without any effort, it will help you open that wine more easily than ever.

A Power Bank or external battery

For that friend who always runs out of battery, the best gift you can give him is an external battery or portable charger. When buying external batteries, one of our bets is always the Xtorm brand since it has a wide range of models and prices, always of high quality.

On the other hand, if you want to compare and know which are the best external batteries that you can buy, you will be interested to know that we have a selection of the best power banks for 2021.

Bluetooth headphones

We all love to listen to music, so why not gift a good pair of Bluetooth headphones? If you don’t know which model you can buy and you don’t want to have to spend a lot of money either, you can consult our guide with the best cheap Bluetooth headphones of 2021. In this case, our recommendation would focus on the ESR brand, and you can make the purchase online and receive some earbuds at a reasonable price with very decent quality.

Moshi Lula Lightweight Bag

If you can afford it, this model of the small bag from the Moshi brand can become the perfect gift if you have to give something to a friend who is attracted to fashion. In addition to offering quality technological accessories, Moshi has a wide selection of bags and backpacks that convince of their quality and durability. You have to touch the bag (vegan leather) to realize that you are looking at an incredible product.

This model comes in six different colors and two different finishes. The beige model (which we have been able to test) and the military green model are made of vegan leather, while the other colors are made of fabric.

A Bluetooth speaker

On the other hand, if you think that your friend prefers to listen to music aloud instead of through headphones, the best gift is a Bluetooth speaker. Today there are several options, at various prices, so it is recommended that you investigate well which model is the most suitable for your friend. You can find several cheap Bluetooth speaker options, so you don’t have to overspend.

