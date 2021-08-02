It doesn’t matter whether you are getting ready to go to work or you are planning a special outfit for a night out, you need to know how to match your jewellery with your outfit correctly. There are many stunning styles of jewellery, however, if you team them with the wrong clothing, you can easily distract from their beauty. Keeping that in mind, read on for some top tips on how to match jewellery with what you wear…

Each piece should add value to your outfit – One of the biggest mistakes people make is over-accessorising. It is not necessary to add a pair of earrings, a necklace, numerous bangles, and several rings to every outfit. One of Coco Chanel’s most famous pieces of advice was that you should stop and look in the mirror before you leave the house and remove one piece of jewellery. This is a great idea for ensuring that every piece of fashion jewellery adds value to your outfit. If you simply wear bangles, bracelets, earrings, a necklace, and rings for the sake of it, you are going to distract from your overall look. You need to make sure that everything you wear is carefully thought out. A statement piece of jewellery can often work better than wearing a large number of pieces.





Colour coordination – Colour coordination is one of the most important factors to consider when putting an outfit together. A good place to start is by using the colour wheel. Colours that are opposite on the wheel tend to work well together, such as yellow toned jewellery with a blue outfit, or emerald jewellery with a red dress. So, let’s say you have a piece of clothing from the Versace brand in a lovely pale blue shade, we would recommend that you complement this with silver jewellery.

Stay true to your own style – If you are someone who likes classic accessories, such as diamond stud earrings and pearl necklaces, don’t try and be something you’re not by going for thick choker necklaces and huge chandelier earrings. You can stay true to your own style while still complementing the outfit you are wearing. There are so many different styles of beautiful jewellery pieces today, so you do not need to try and be something you are not in order to look amazing.

Outfit and jewellery suggestions:

To give you a good idea of what works well, here are some examples of great outfit and jewellery pairings:

If you are planning on wearing a statement piece of jewellery, you should team this with a plain outfit, such as a nude dress, and let the jewellery be the star of the show. After all, if you were to wear a statement piece of jewellery with clothing that has a busy pattern on it, the jewellery would only end up getting lost in the clothing pattern. Be mindful not to overcrowd your look with too much jewellery. Don’t wear statement necklaces and earrings together at the same time, and avoid wearing statement bracelets and rings at once too.

You also need to consider your neckline carefully when selecting a necklace. If you are wearing a V-neck, scoop neck, off-the-shoulder top or a strapless top, you should opt for a statement necklace. However, if you are wearing a halter neck or a top with a collar, you should avoid wearing a necklace.

If you are wearing a bold outfit, with a striking pattern or an interesting silhouette, you shouldn’t wear any elaborate jewellery pieces, as they are going to be fighting for attention. Instead, opt for something simple and elegant, such as stud earrings.

To ensure your jewellery matches your outfit perfectly, you may want to consider investing in bespoke jewellery pieces, and so you can have something made to your exact requirements. This service will cost more but it is worth it when it comes to special pieces of jewellery that will last a lifetime.

Final words on matching your jewellery and your outfit

So there you have it: everything you need to know on how to match your jewellery and your outfit to perfection. We hope the advice and guidance that we have provided above will help you to put the perfect outfit together. We know that there is a lot to consider but getting your jewellery right can completely perfect your look, giving it the perfect finishing touch and making sure that you look and feel amazing.

