Budget Babes Journal by Tomeka Purcell Now Available for 2021 Goals!

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Tomeka Purcell, a Money Mindset Coach has launched Budget Babes Journal, a tailored, practical guide and must-have tool to boss up money management in 2021, unveiling budgeting tactics to win, both financially and emotionally. The section “A Penny for Your Thoughts” allows for users to write freely and provides space to reflect on monthly spending habits, encouraging journaling of emotions, tracking spending patterns, and closing any gaps that may be hindering personal wealth building. Not only does the journal help track assets and liabilities, but it also aids in establishing a savings plan and monitoring financial growth. Journalers can visually track their finances monthly and write down whether they have increased or decreased over time. It also contains a credit score tracker, individual budgets for specialized items or goals, and monthly motivational quotes to keep the user on track to reach their financial goals. Tomeka says, “I provide journal users a tool that allows files from all 3 bureaus to be pulled for just $1. Online, each consumer is only allowed 1 free credit report per year. My journal is more efficient and offers an affordable option for those who have already exhausted their free option.”

After 2 bankruptcies, 4 foreclosures and 2 repossessions, Purcell trains others on how to achieve personal and professional financial goals, especially during the pandemic. After going through personal struggles sleeping in her Grand AM and not being able to feed her own children, she became passionate about helping others successfully deal with their money, especially during life transitions.

Visit mybudgetbabes.com to snag a copy now!

More about Tomeka

As an educator, entrepreneur, and financial coach, Tomeka Lynch Purcell is the quintessential triple-threat. She specializes in helping women establish financial goals, build wealth, and change the way they think about money. A nationally recognized financial empowerment coach, mentor, speaker and strategic planner with over 15 years experience, Tomeka trains individual and collective clients on how to achieve personal and professional financial goals. Utilizing her extensive background in financial planning, corporate finance, and real estate, Tomeka founded Credit Solutions Services, a credit and finance management firm, where she teaches women financial stability and wealth that encourages personal and financial assertiveness and evolution. Her varied experiences have made her deeply aware of how frustrated and vulnerable many people feel about dealing with their money, especially after major life transitions such as divorce, job changes, or a death in the family. Using this as a driving force, Tomeka shares practical solutions that allow clients and attendees to up-level their finances and learn efficient & scalable credit management skills, which in many cases increases income and helps build towards a secure financial future. Her passion in educating and teaching women is exemplified in her intensives and workshops she facilitates at various organizations, businesses and events throughout the Greater Charlotte area. In 2016, Tomeka launched her Amazon bestselling book, “Why Pay Cash? Credit Is Better.” In this book, she challenges the antiquated mindset that millions of people have about the use of credit and how millennial spending can change that. Her latest effort, “The Ingredients To Better Credit”, takes an even deeper look at credit management solutions, providing a realtalk approach to building and repairing problematic credit. Tomeka brings her warmth and wit to every engagement, as she believes that humor reduces people’s resistance to change. She counts it a privilege to watch others experience a sense of freedom and confidence in their ability to not only make money, but make THEIR money matter.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

